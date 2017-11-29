Report Claims Matt Lauer Gave Sex Toy, Exposed Himself To Female Employees (UPDATE)

Several reports came out on Wednesday detailing alleged misconduct by Matt Lauer, hours after it was announced the anchor was fired from his longtime hosting gig on “Today.”

A report from Variety, which the outlet said was the result of a two-month-long investigation into Lauer’s behavior, said the “Today” host once gave a colleague an explicit note and sex toy. Lauer also reportedly showed his penis to a female employee in his office at NBC, and had quizzed female producers in the office about whom they’d slept with.

Three women told Variety that they were victims of sexual harassment by Lauer.

Variety interviewed dozens of current and former staffers at NBC as part of their investigation.

“Their stories have been corroborated by friends or colleagues that they told at the time. They have asked for now to remain unnamed, fearing professional repercussions,” the publication reported.

Since Lauer’s firing on Wednesday, NBC has received at least two more complaints about the TV host, an unnamed source told The New York Times.

One of the complaints came from a former employee, who asked not to have her name published. The woman told the Times that, in 2001, Lauer had summoned her to his office and had sex with her. She felt powerless, fearing repercussions for her career, and didn’t report it at the time because she felt ashamed.

“We can say unequivocally, that, prior to Monday night, current NBC News management was never made aware of any complaints about Matt Lauer’s conduct,” an NBC spokesperson said in a statement.