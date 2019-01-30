We’d say this Super Bowl play for attention went for no gain.

A media member asked New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick for a selfie during a press conference in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The often-stiff Belichick actually played along for a moment. “We’ll get that later, all right?” said Belichick, whose team plays the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

But former WAAF Boston radio personality Anthony Parziale wouldn’t let go. Finally he got shut down with a “next question.”

"Can I take a selfie with you coach?" pic.twitter.com/FVwdFE4Sho — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 29, 2019

This isn’t Parziale’s first goofy exchange with Belichick at the big game. He asked Belichick for tickets before the last Super Bowl. And the coach engaged with him then.