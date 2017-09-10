Why Reporters Are Risking Life-Threatening Winds And Floods To Cover Irma

As Hurricane Irma lashes southwest Florida with winds exceeding 140 miles per hour and storm surges that could reach up to 15 feet, journalists’ efforts to stay on their feet as they cover the storm have spurred debate and concern for their safety.

Viewers were dismayed on Saturday when CNN’s Kyung Lah, who was nearly struck by a falling street sign while covering the storm from Miami Beach, told them: “If I didn’t have this steel railing, I’d be flying.”

Others reacted angrily as NBC News correspondent Miguel Almaguer harnessed himself to a building on Saturday morning to stay grounded while reporting through powerful gusts of wind in Florida City.

A number of news watchers have been speaking out on social media, questioning why media organizations allow their employees to work from potentially unsafe areas.

As The New York Times points out, many field reporters believe on-the-ground coverage is necessary to show the public just how dangerous storms like Irma are, and why the threats they pose should be taken seriously.

“Why would you have reporters standing potentially in harm’s way who are telling people to do exactly the opposite?” CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann, who has been covering the hurricane from hard-hit downtown Miami, asked in a recent interview cited by the Times.

“Part of that is that television is all about visual proof,” he said. “You want to persuade people that what they’re seeing is real and matters to them. And if they can see me standing out there getting knocked around, it’ll convince them that they should not do the same thing.”

Ted Scouten, a journalist for CBS4 News who’s been sharing updates on Irma from Florida City, also suggested that reporting from the scene is a risky but essential task.

“I don’t want to be that guy who dies covering the storm,” he said on Friday. “We try to be very careful as we cover these things. We want to make sure that viewers have all they information they need to keep themselves and their families safe.”

As Lah explained upon acknowledging the risks she faces while doing her job: “We take a calculated risk because we want people to know ... what is coming your way.”

President Donald Trump criticized journalists’ coverage of Hurricane Harvey, which devastated much of Houston and the surrounding area little more than a week ago. He praised members of the U.S. Coast Guard for “going into winds that the media would not go into” to rescue people affected by the storm.

But journalists also entered potentially dangerous situations while reporting on Harvey.

Take a look at the clips below, which show some of the reporters who covered Irma from Florida and beyond ― through torrential rain, floods and extreme winds.

Here’s Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes struggling to stay standing in the storm:

"Full force hurricane" along the eye wall of Hurricane Irma in Naples right now, @mikebettes reports on @weatherchannel and @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/OhTLFBM7W7 — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) September 10, 2017

Did @mikebettes just get hit by a little gustnado? Lol pic.twitter.com/KYKyBZwlXK — Maryland Weather (@MDwx4cast) September 10, 2017

.@mikebettes had to retreat to vehicle for a moment here pic.twitter.com/Gh5TjHVOFj — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) September 10, 2017

As @mikebettes 's friend I am screaming at him to get inside. I — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) September 10, 2017

Not sure why anyone would watch NFL when you could be watching @mikebettes battle a hurricane on live tv on @weatherchannel — Baby Keith (@PatMacauley) September 10, 2017

This is true Greg. Our shelter was literally 50 feet away and there was one point where I didn't feel safe and ducked in for protection https://t.co/jOyEc5QKmq — Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) September 10, 2017

And here’s Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel:

Weather Channel photojournalist with @MikeSeidel slipped and fell during live shot. He said he's okay -- got up and kept working. pic.twitter.com/NA5tA60jXk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2017

#Miami is being pounded by wind and rain from #Irma. @mikeseidel has a look at the deteriorating conditions. pic.twitter.com/OQDgJxsWaQ — AMHQ (@AMHQ) September 10, 2017

@mikeseidel OUCH! Be safe! The cement structure maybe safe as long as you don't fly into it! #weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/jiuzPUpwQT — Suzabelle (@sue_ziel) September 10, 2017

Getting slapped by one of the early squalls from #Irma tonight in the Brickell section of #Miami. @stevedresner captures behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/6uXw51mGmB — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 10, 2017

Mother of God, this guy on the @weatherchannel reporting from Miami is seriously taking his life in his hands right now. — Danny Ventura (@BostonHeraldHS) September 10, 2017

Reporters from news networks including CNN, MSNBC, ABC News, and local broadcasters also weathered the storm for live coverage.

This was @CNN_Oppmann’s view of Hurricane #Irma as it lashed Caibarién, Cuba, before heading off to the Florida Keys https://t.co/WbFelcU3Uu pic.twitter.com/Ze9WvmH71w — CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017

CNN’s @BillWeirCNN gets slammed in Key Largo by #HurricaneIrma’s wind gusts as the storm’s eyewall reaches the Florida Keys pic.twitter.com/OHYwQ7TdT7 — CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017

Chris Cuomo battling Irma's full force in Naples. Peak gust 142 mph at 4:35 pm https://t.co/SBp2cjLCIK pic.twitter.com/Gv1IjMAQij — CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) September 10, 2017

WATCH: Hurricane wind gusts billow around NBC News reporter @KerryNBC 30 miles away from the eye of #Irma https://t.co/L7DJPyNTux — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 10, 2017

.@TomLlamasABC: "It's getting worse by the minute" as center of Hurricane #Irma barrels down on Fort Myers, FL https://t.co/5Kz3EN1ESV pic.twitter.com/tAwiSixE0F — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2017

A local reporter for ABS TV in Barbuda is attempting to shoot a segment as Irma arrives. The wind is powerful. Shared by ABS pic.twitter.com/mKSb8crubb — Robin Seemangal (@nova_road) September 6, 2017

Widely circulated videos of professional storm chasers and meteorologists Simon Brewer and Juston Drake show the pair fighting to stay upright as they measured wind gusts reported to be at 117 miles per hour.

@SimonStormRider getting wind measurements out in the eyewall as well. Got a 117 mph wind gust. pic.twitter.com/PVEPP8FbtB — Juston Drake (@JustonStrmRider) September 10, 2017