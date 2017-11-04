Reports show Fentanyl is Going Missing from Ontario Hospitals at a Frightening Rate

Ontario hospitals are experiencing severe thefts of fentanyl including single patches, vials, cartons, and more. This is a common problem in most of the hospitals in Canada however, Ontario is the most widely hit area.

As soon as the Canadian Government came up with its ‘emergency taskforce’ of frontline workers who will advise on the next course of actions to be taken to deal with the fight against the opioid crisis in the state, the hospitals are missing the stocks of the potent drug at an alarming rate.

As famous news channels procured some information through an Access to Information, shocking facts and figures came into light. The information states that a total of 254 incidents of drug loss was reported in the Ontario hospitals. The reports include lost, stolen or went missing reports for the drugs between 2010 & 2016. When averaged, this comes to 42 loses per year and surprisingly, most of these losses are unexplained.

But, what makes it a tense situation is that in the last 2 months the rate of drugs going missing has risen considerably. It has now come to 50 cases missing per year than 42 till 2016. Out of these 50 cases, only 5 cases were reported as pilferage and rest all were either listed as ‘unexplained’ or ‘other’.

And this is happening when Toronto has been experiencing the worst of the time dealing with deaths attributed to opioid overdoses. Between May to October this year a total of 1551 overdose cases have been reported, though not all of them were fatal. This comes to 70 cases per week. As an initiative, the Toronto Public Health Department has opened a safe injection site where more than 360 visits have been recorded since August.

The fentanyl epidemic in Canada knows no bound as more and more epidemic is being circulated in the streets of the state. People are smuggling fentanyl from across the borders, manufacturing it in make-shift labs or stealing it from hospitals or pharmacies and selling them on the streets.

The major culprits are the nurses employed in the hospitals and pharmacies. In August, a nurse in Sarnia was accused of stealing a variety of narcotics from a Blue Water Health institution. As per the records, four packages of fentanyl went missing from the hospital on a particular day.

Not only had this but over a dozen of Quebec, nurses have been suspended in last 5 years for stealing fentanyl and other narcotics drugs from the hospitals.

A pharmacist and the health critic for the Progressive Conservatives, Jeff Yurek says, “They’ve been really slow to react to this opioid crisis, and due to their inaction we’re now seeing where there are gaps showing in the system,”

“The Ontario College of Pharmacists has, for decades, worked with community pharmacies to prevent diversion and set up processes,” he adds.

The overdose of fentanyl is highly criticized by the experts as it has grave effects on the human body often resulting in deaths of the victim. While a mild dose of fentanyl is considered useful for effective addiction therapy the overdose has resulted in the death of over a dozen people.