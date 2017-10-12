Republican criticism of Weinstein? Bull. Here’s a partial list of Repubs caught in sex scandals

The Harvey Weinstein sexual predation scandal is giving the white nationalists at Breitbart plenty of opportunity to condemn the Democratic Party. Here are some comments from the men and the women who remained utterly silent when Trump bragged about grabbing pussy, but who are now up in arms accusing Dems of hypocrisy–and, of course, they can’t stop cursing their bete noirs, Hillary and Obama.

Birds of a feather, flock together. And everyone says they didn’t know, including Hillary and the Obamas.

Hypocrites all of Hollywood, Clinton, obamas. All of them.

You guys don’t care about anybody’s right just your millionaire salaries. You don’t respect us the so called deplorables , the working class!

This is a progressive scandal.

Celebritard are all to blame

Can’t be a person of Hillary or Obama’s political stature and not know about something as devious as this.

It’s sickening for me, readers, to have to go through this sewage of hatred, but it’s important to know the mentality that fuels Breitbart, Bannon, Trump and the rest of the Republican Party.

Have I omitted any other Republican sexual freaks? Yes, dozens upon dozens, too many to mention. And don’t even get me started on homophobic, “pro-family” evangelical and Catholic priests routinely busted for having sex with children and prostitutes—not to mention senior employees at Fox News (O’Reilly, Ailes) caught up in their own sexual embarrassments. This is your modern Republican Party: covering up and apologizing for its sexual predators, then going into full-scale, Trump-style attack mode when a Democrat, Harvey Weinstein, borrows from the Donald Trump playbook of using money and star power to coerce women into granting him sexual license.