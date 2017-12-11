Committeewoman Resigns Over RNC's Support For Roy Moore

He added: “I think the Republican Party can do better.”

The campaign of Doug Jones, Moore’s Democratic opponent in Tuesday’s special election, featured Shelby’s comments in digital advertisements on Sunday and Monday, in a bid to attract Republican voters turned off by Moore.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also panned the RNC’s decision to back Moore in a separate interview on Sunday.

“I’m disappointed that the RNC has resumed its support of Roy Moore,” Collins said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “I think that’s a mistake.”