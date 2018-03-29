MEDIA
03/29/2018 10:21 pm ET

Republican Strategist Nails Why David Hogg Got To Laura Ingraham

If only elected officials in the Republican Party would stand up to Fox News like school shooting survivor David Hogg did.
By Rebecca Shapiro

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt said it came down to one characteristic that led Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg to get an apology from Fox News host Laura Ingraham: fearlessness. 

“Maybe that’s what happens after you’ve been down range of an AR-15 that kills your classmates and comes close to killing you,” Schmidt said Thursday on Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC show. “You lose all fear. Because this kid’s not scared. He’s not scared of the NRA. He’s not intimidated and scared by Laura Ingraham.”

Schmidt said that Hogg and his classmates are not like the elected Republican officials who are “scared to death of Fox News, of Laura Ingraham, of Rush Limbaugh.”

Schmidt’s comments came as several advertisers announced they would pull their commercials from Ingraham’s Fox News show after she mocked Hogg on Twitter for not getting into certain colleges. 

Hogg and his 14-year-old sister, Lauren, responded to Ingraham’s attack Wednesday night, calling out the Fox News host for cyberbullying students.

“Coming from a 14-year-old, please grow up,” Lauren tweeted, while her brother called for an advertiser boycott. 

As companies announced they would move their commercials, Ingraham issued a rare apology Thursday for her comments. 

Rebecca Shapiro
Senior Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fox News School Shooting Republican Party United States Laura Ingraham Steve Schmidt
Republican Strategist Nails Why David Hogg Got To Laura Ingraham
CONVERSATIONS