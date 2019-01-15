Republicans Traditionally Get Blamed For Government Shutdowns

“Tom DeLay screamed at Bill Clinton, fighting the urge to throw something,” Hager and Pianin write, adding that DeLay sat “raging at his television set, calling Clinton a ‘lying, disingenuous, smarmy son of a bitch.’”

The Trump administration, so far, has not gone the Clinton route of talking about individual federal workers and the toll the shutdown is taking on them. Democrats in Congress, however, have been doing so, in an effort to shame the president and congressional Republicans into giving up their border wall demand.

Instead, Trump and his aides have downplayed being furloughed and missing paychecks ― comparing it to a vacation ― and claimed that most federal workers are standing behind him. (There is no evidence of that.)

A 2018 shutdown, which lasted just three days, had blame spread more evenly. According to a HuffPost/YouGov poll, 61 percent of Americans surveyed said they blamed Congress as a whole, with equal blame going to Democrats and Republicans (and less to Trump). That shutdown was precipitated by Senate Democrats trying to incorporate into budget negotiations a deal to help the young undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers.

Shutdowns often don’t have long-term electoral consequences, though. In the 1996 and 2014 congressional elections, Republicans made gains, despite shouldering most of the blame for recent shutdowns. But in 1996, Clinton won re-election, defeating Dole. And in 2018, Democrats took control of the House.

So Trump may not bear the political costs of the shutdown in 2020. But then again, no shutdown has ever lasted this long, and it’s not clear how steep the costs will be both on individuals and to the broader economy.

