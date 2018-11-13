Republicans Launch Surprise Bid To Prevent Debate On U.S. Support For Bloody Saudi War

ASSOCIATED PRESS House Speaker Paul Ryan and Saudi King Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 24. Republican leaders in the House of Representatives plan to quash a bill that would end U.S. support for the brutal Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen.

WASHINGTON ― Republican leadership in the House of Representatives will move Tuesday evening to quash a bill that would end U.S. support for the brutal Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen, a Democratic aide and an activist in touch with multiple Capitol Hill offices told HuffPost.

Coming on the first day of a lame-duck session — the GOP’s final few weeks controlling the lower chamber — the bid surprised anti-war advocates and top Democrats who have been rallying opposition to the controversial Yemen war for months and made clear they wanted a serious debate on the matter soon after the midterms.

The bill argues that the U.S. assistance is illegal, since Congress never voted on it, and the legislation has the public support of the Democratic future chairmen of the most important House panels dealing with foreign policy ― Reps. Adam Smith (Wash.) and Eliot Engel (N.Y.) ― as well as leaders like Democratic Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer (Md.)

The Republican establishment torpedoed a previous version of the bill last November through the same tactic they are expected to rely on now: stripping its special privileged status in the House Rules Committee, likely ensuring that it will never get a vote. That strategy saves lawmakers from having to vote either to keep assisting in the bombing of civilians or angering an American ally and President Donald Trump, who has grown close to the Saudis.

But Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), other sympathetic legislators like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and human rights groups have pushed hard to try the fight again and hold that vote.

Meanwhile, the situation in Yemen has become more dire, with the United Nations repeatedly calling it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and aid groups issuing urgent warnings over the past two months that more than 14 million people are on the brink of famine.

Saudi Arabia has become even less popular in the U.S. because of its role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and Congress is eager to signal that the longtime U.S. partner does not have carte blanche.

Even the Trump administration has started to hint at a rollback of support by saying it plans to end aerial refueling by American planes of bombers belonging to the Saudis and their ally the United Arab Emirates.

Still, fighting is getting worse in densely populated parts of Yemen ― and American weapons, intelligence and international diplomatic support remain central to the campaign. Analysts saw Trump’s refueling decision and recent pressure on the Saudis to support peace talks as a strategy to stop lawmakers from moving in a tougher way than he would like.

Critics of the war told HuffPost the GOP move is disappointing but not debilitating. They plan to try to stop it from working by directly criticizing House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and others for providing cover for a campaign accused of war crimes, and they note that whatever happens, similar legislation will come up soon in the Senate and could be considered after Democrats take the House in January.

A spokeswoman for Ryan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.