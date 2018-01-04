Resolutions Overwhelming You? This is the Only Resolution You Need

I didn’t know that my life would change on December 31, 2013.

It started with a man gingerly walking into the ICU with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. He asked me for his mother, whom he hadn’t seen in decades.

Over the next week, the man, John, and I got to know each other. I found out why he and his mother hadn’t talked in such a long time. He told me that she had been mean, unkind and uncompassionate towards him, but that she had also taught him how to take care of himself, be responsible and be a gentleman. But because they didn’t get along, he decided not to speak to her. We discussed his regrets and his wish that he could make things better.

As the days progressed, I worried he may not have the opportunity to speak to her again. Her pneumonia was severe and she was not doing well on the ventilator. The pulmonologist started to talk to him about his choices. He came to me and asked me what to do, and we talked again about his worries and wishes.

“I think you need to speak to your mom and tell her what you’ve told me. Tell her your hopes, your dreams, what you wish for and how much you love her,” I said.

“But she’s on the machine. How can I?”

“Even though she is sedated, we believe she can hear you.”

He talked to her and didn’t stop for hours. He cried. He laughed. He pointed outside to the flowers he had brought her. In the coming days, his mother passed away.

A week later, he wrote me a letter:

Dr. Rana:

Thank you so much for listening and helping me understand what the doctors said. But what I really want to thank you for is your kindness and compassion. You didn’t know me and my mom, but you wanted to understand us. You helped me when my family and I weren’t getting along. Your calmness and soothing voice is something I still hear every day. You said something to me that I will never forget. “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” With all the anger I had towards my mom, all it took was one act of kindness towards her for me to let all that anger go. I cannot thank you enough.

Sincerely,

John

I received this letter on December 31, three years ago. Winter is hard in the hospital—complicated illnesses, the holidays, financial stresses. My time with John brought out my own worries, fears and not-so-good times with my family.

As I sat at my desk, I vowed that my New Year’s resolution would be kindness. Just that. More kindness, especially to the ones I love most. The world needs more compassion and kindness, and I thought it was time I took my own advice.

I believe what Piero Ferrucci, one of the world’s most respected transpersonal psychologists, believes with regards to kindness. In Ferrucci’s book, The Power of Kindness, he maintains that kind people are most likely to thrive, to enable others to thrive and to slowly but steadily turn our world away from violence, self-centeredness and narcissism.

That January, I started asking the hospital employees to anonymously compliment each other. I realized my kindness was important to others—as an administrator at the hospital, people looked up to me and took note of what I did and how I treated others. I thought that if I kept this up, maybe I could change the hospital culture; maybe I could change the way people interacted with each other at work and at home, and even with themselves.

In my year of kindness, I did just that. I was nicer to my family and friends. I called more often and saw them more often. I smiled more in the hospital. The staff loved the anonymous compliments, and they helped each other out more. The culture of the hospital was slowly changing.

My kindness also extended to myself. I was clear and firm about my boundaries at home and at work. I wanted to stop hating my body, so I said loving things to her as much as possible. Whenever my ego had something mean to say, I chose a different thought. If I couldn’t, I forgave myself for having that thought or feeling. I meditated more consistently. My entire life changed. I started loving myself.

Every time I felt angry or upset, I remembered all my patients and their loved ones, and how much loss I’ve seen and the preciousness of this short life. I lost weight and slept better. I had never felt so peaceful in my life. Kindness became an everyday habit, not just a yearly declaration.

As you sit down to make your New Year’s resolutions for 2018, think about kindness—and not just to others, but to yourself. If you make kindness your resolution:

You’ll live longer.

Not only does your kindness positively affect others, but research shows that you will get a boost to your immune system and will live longer. Kindness can even be an antidote to depression.

You’ll be more successful at work.

According to Professor Dacher Keltner, a scientist at the University of California Berkeley, compassionate people are also more successful at work and are paid better.

You’ll find your own strength.

Have a mean colleague? It can take everything inside of you to not say something nasty to them. And sometimes being kind in these circumstances is impossible, but fighting fire with fire makes larger flames and will not solve any problems. The best way to counteract hate, anger or meanness is with love and compassion.

You’ll reduce your stress.

Being kind to others releases happy hormones in your brain that calm you down and make you happier. According to brain scans, acts of kindness register more of these happiness hormones than other activities.

You’ll become more powerful and influential.

The same Berkeley scientist found that groups give power to people who are kind, enthusiastic, focused, calm, open, and who advance the greater good.

Kindness has become one of my favorite habits. It has helped boost my own self-awareness and resiliency. What I have found, though, is that being kind to others is tough when I’m not kind to myself. And when I am not in congruence with myself, I get burnt out and frustrated. How do I counteract this? With kindness towards myself—which can mean watching out for destructive thoughts, practicing mindful eating, meditating, and so much more.

