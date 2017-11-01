Respect Me.

Without feelings of respect, what is there to distinguish men from beasts? Confucius

Just recently, one of my coaching clients brought up that for relationships to be successful, both parties should respect each other. I asked him what he thought “respect” meant. I listened to his definition, and then I shed some light on the definition.

Respect is defined as “the due regard for the feelings, wishes, rights and traditions of others.”

A few months back I facilitated a workshop wherein the subject was values. We peeled away at the layers of what respect means.

I never noticed it before, but my new understanding of the definition changed my entire view of how I can respect anyone. It is the “of others” part of the definition that turns the traditional “practice” of showing respect on its head.

Many of us treat others as “we” would want to be treated. Does the Golden Rule sound familiar? I used to teach that in all of my service excellence classes.

The key is to treat others as “they” want to be treated. This means that we know a little about their filter, about the things that keep them up at night, about who they are as people.

This means that the needs of others come first in a respectful interaction.

I know. This takes time. We don’t always have time to get to know everyone with whom we come in contact.

Showing respect

Want to know some ways to show someone respect in simple, yet profound ways?

Slow down, pay attention and listen

Listen with the intent to understand

Minimize distractions when listening

Repeat back what you hear

Ask questions to clarify your understanding of what they want

want If you see that they are flustered, take a little time to uncover the “why”

Eye contact and open body language are key, but in some cultures this can be tricky

These are some very intuitive ways to help others feel that you respect them.

Signs of disrespect

Since we considered some simple ways to show respect, below are some things that we may do that are often seen as disrespectful:

Looking away when others are talking to us (depending on the culture)

Rushing someone through a conversation

Walking by without a greeting

Talking down to someone

Huffing and puffing when someone is saying something you disagree with

Looking down at your cell phone when talking to someone

Finishing someone's sentences

Making decisions about a person or people without considering any of their voices

Can you think of any others? II know that there are many more.

In our world of instant gratification, when organizations want results now, people who take the time to show respect are those who will inevitably build stronger relationships.

Strong relationships are the foundation of strong organizations, strong families and strong societies.

Cheers to respecting first and then being respected!

