Responding, not reacting…over time

I’m just coming from a difficult morning with my 9 year-old daughter. She wanted me to do double french-braids in her hair but she didn’t leave enough time for me to do it. We had to get to the bus stop.

She was angry -yelling and blaming me, which did not feel good.

It’s so frustrating to be at the end of her unwarranted blame. She cried as we drove away from the house. Ultimately, I was able to give her a single french braid while we waited for the bus.

I share this with you because, as far as I can tell, parenting continues to serve up it’s challenges as our children grow and change.

People say, “it doesn’t get any easier,” but I don’t think that’s quite right. It can and it has gotten easier for us as I’ve been able to reduce my reactivity and communicate more skillfully. But it’s not magic fairy dust and the challenges don’t just stop.

I don’t know how old your child is, but I can bet you are dealing with your challenges. With some self-awareness, you can see that the problem is not necessarily the immature behavior of your child, but your own reaction to it that leads to suffering. The problem is the anger, frustration, irritation, and the, “it shouldn’t be this way.”

That’s the thing about this morning with my daughter – as she blamed me, I felt hurt and frustrated. But I didn’t shoot the second arrow into that wound. I didn’t say to myself, “it shouldn’t be this way,” and add to my suffering.

Instead, I told Maggie that it hurts when she blames me. Instead, I felt what I was feeling, expressed it honestly, and then let it go. I went to the car and focused on my breathing for a minute to release some of the tension.

This is a massive change from how I would have reacted when I felt the same feelings years ago.

Before, I might have yelled at her and escalated the situation. Now, I can witness my feelings without all that reactivity. It’s an amazing benefit of practicing meditation regularly.

[On a calmer day]

That is why I go on about mindfulness – it’s can be help us be present for the ones we love; it can can helps us be free from suffering; it can change the way we live this one precious life.

No, challenges don’t go away, but it is possible to suffer less – to let things go and be more present.

“Perhaps the biggest tragedy of our lives is that freedom is possible, yet we can pass our years trapped in the same old patterns…We may want to love other people without holding back, to feel authentic, to breathe in the beauty around us, to dance and sing. Yet each day we listen to inner voices that keep our life small.” ― Tara Brach

I invite you to make a choice to free yourself from that voice that keeps you small, that creates suffering.

I invite you to set the intention to be present for this one precious life.

Set an intention to shift away from the reactivity that traps you and your family in old habit-loops.

How?

Start this month by shifting one small thing. Start with mindful self-care, taking time for yourself -taking time for stillness and non-doing.

[Me and Maggie on a better day]

In other news…

The Mindful Parenting course has been going great! I’ve been teaching it online and in person over the past year - for very diverse groups each time – and all have been having wonderful outcomes and “aha” moments. It’s so gratifying seeing these benefits ripple outward into families around the world, I find myself catching my breath (wow).

[Down time after bus stop pick up]

I’ve also been dedicating time to coaching my 1:1 clients, which is a much more personal journey with accountability and rapid growth.

Other than that, my days have been walking to the bus stop, soccer practice for Maggie, horse-back riding lessons for Sora, and trying to squeeze in a bit of painting for me!

The full days are teaching me to be super-intentional with my choices.

How about you?

What are your challenges and joys? I’d love to get to know you more. Start the conversation in the comments below!

Thank you so much for reading.

With warmth & lovingkindness,

Hunter Clarke-Fields