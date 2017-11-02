Restaurant Uses Pre- And Post-Transition Caitlyn Jenner Photos As Bathroom Signs

An editor in Dallas shared a disturbing photo Monday of the transphobic bathroom signs currently in use at a local restaurant.

Dallas Morning News editor Dom DiFurio shared an image of the bathroom doors at Dodie’s Place Cajun Bar & Grill. The image featured two photographs of transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner, pre- and post-transition, used to signify the mens’ and ladies’ rooms, respectively.

The women’s room was accompanied by a Vanity Fair cover of Jenner and the men’s room featured an image of Jenner when she won the Olympic gold in the decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Games.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook account, the photos of Jenner have been in use since at least August:

DiFurio told the Daily Dot that the restaurant isn’t “seated in a progressive area” and that he “wouldn’t consider it a particularly great place to be LGBTQ.”

Using Jenner’s photographs in this way trivializes the internal struggle and gender dysphoria many transgender individuals face. Being transgender does not mean that someone was simply once one gender and is now another. Their emotional, psychological and physical experiences are far more complex than these bathroom doors could ever reflect.

What’s more, the hate against the transgender community is exorbitant ― so much so that one study found that transgender adults were “14 times more likely to think about suicide and 22 times more likely to attempt suicide than the general public,” according to United Press International.