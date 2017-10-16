Restoring A Wallace Neff Estate In Pasadena

This home, built in the 1920s by Wallace Neff, is one of Pasadena’s vintage showcases and was featured in the Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez movie Monster-in-Law. The house was bought by my client 25 years ago and they sought me out to help them restore and update it to today’s standards. My philosophy was to maintain the vintage look and to provide them with quality materials that would endure time.
I opened up the kitchen and designed it for modern day living. All of the kitchen cabinets were custom handmade by local a craftsman. I also customized the family room, den, dining room and library. We used mahogany and cherry wood, quality custom cabinetry, high-end furniture and state of the art audiovisual equipment.
Two guesthouses were added so the client could have more space for entertaining. The rear of the property was leveled out and we put in a pool with a mosaic. In one guesthouse, I designed and built a home theater, custom kitchen, custom bedroom cabinets and bathroom. The other guesthouse has his and her offices, steam room, dry sauna, shower, hair salon, spa with a built-in Jacuzzi and massage room with upholstered walls and draped ceiling.
CONVERSATIONS