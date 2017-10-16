Restoring A Wallace Neff Estate In Pasadena

This home, built in the 1920s by Wallace Neff, is one of Pasadena’s vintage showcases and was featured in the Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez movie Monster-in-Law. The house was bought by my client 25 years ago and they sought me out to help them restore and update it to today’s standards. My philosophy was to maintain the vintage look and to provide them with quality materials that would endure time.

I opened up the kitchen and designed it for modern day living. All of the kitchen cabinets were custom handmade by local a craftsman. I also customized the family room, den, dining room and library. We used mahogany and cherry wood, quality custom cabinetry, high-end furniture and state of the art audiovisual equipment.

Two guesthouses were added so the client could have more space for entertaining. The rear of the property was leveled out and we put in a pool with a mosaic. In one guesthouse, I designed and built a home theater, custom kitchen, custom bedroom cabinets and bathroom. The other guesthouse has his and her offices, steam room, dry sauna, shower, hair salon, spa with a built-in Jacuzzi and massage room with upholstered walls and draped ceiling.

For an elegant and warm library feel, this particular kitchen has custom cherry wood cabinetry and handmade doors constructed by a local craftsman.

I designed a custom wood coffered ceiling along with custom lighting to accent the vintage fireplace and original French windows overlooking the courtyard.

When redesigning a dining room it is a bonus if you can build-in your storage needs. This space was customized using cabinetry along the walls to hold and display the client’s china and pewter collections.

I carefully designed every detail of the new bar made of mahogany panels. It provided the homeowner with not only a way to display their beautiful crystal decanters, but to serve drinks easily with the modern conveniences of an icemaker and refrigerator hidden below the bar top.

The pool is a sophisticated French design with blue and gold leaf tile. The added hand-drawn mosaic in the swim out area gives it a vintage, timeless look.

The guest bedroom is a luxurious and dreamy space. To give the room the feeling of more volume, custom cabinetry with mirrored doors offers the illusion of a bigger room and brings in more natural light.

The ceiling in the family room is made of solid maple wood with a French fruitwood tea stain to accompany the French country kitchen in the background. The home theater has a hidden screen that comes down from the ceiling for movie nights.