Rethinking Overthinking

Yesterday, someone told me I should jump out of a plane. You know, to loosen me up. Me? A plane? Like, in the air? No. Noooooo....thank you.

It may surprise you, but I actually used to fly planes. Little two and four seater ones. They coulda had lawnmower engines for all I knew, but when I was in my late teens, my great escape was flying high above all my worries and insecurities festering below. Everything was easier up there in the sky. Problems didn’t seems as big. In fact, they seemed darn trivial.

But, whenever I landed and got back into my car, they always came back as soon as the wheels spun along the pavement. Why did a different altitude change my feelings just a short time before? What gives?

After college, I never flew a plane again. I also never skied. Too many risks. What if I broke my leg? What if the engine stalled? What if...

And, there in lies the rub. What if, what if, what if.

Was it simply the change in altitude that went to my head and caused the euphoric feeling of tempered worry? Of course not. After years in the worry and over analyzing biz, I have learned it’s my thinking. My over thinking. And, it’s in my control.

So, perhaps I’ll use the whole jumping out of a plane (No. Noooo...thank you.) as a metaphor? A metaphor that keeps me a sea level, but helps reiterate that my thinking - whether four thousand feet up or with feet firmly planted on the ground - is in my control. It’s not a change in location, it’s a change in conscious awareness.