Retire Overseas: Testing the Water

Retiring outside the U.S. or Canada can be the experience of a lifetime…just ask any of the hundreds of thousands of people who have traded cold winters and high costs of living for sun-drenched beach towns, breezy mountain villages, and culturally rich cities—and saved money doing it.

And finding just the right place can be as fun and rewarding as actually moving there—a chance to escape the rat-race back home, discover new cultures and geographies, and just generally broaden your outlook.

Trying a place on for size before committing to a permanent move just makes good sense, and fortunately there are some foreign destinations where spending enough time on the ground to see if you’re really cut out for life abroad is easy.

These locations are easy to settle into, as English is widely spoken, they offer plenty of support for “newbies”, and the affordability that most people thinking about retiring abroad are looking for.

Spend a month or two in one of these places, and you’ll get a real feel for what it’s like to live in another country and culture…and if it’s right for you.

(Note: Keep in mind that once you pay for your airfare to any of these places, rent will be your biggest expense…most everything else will cost less than you’re used to.)

Lake Chapala, Jalisco, Mexico

Lake Chapala is Mexico’s largest freshwater lake, and the lake’s north shore is just about an hour south from Guadalajara, Mexico’s second largest city. This is where we’ve been living this year, and we can attest to both its affordability and how extremely easy it is to settle in here.

This section of the lake has been a weekend playground and getaway for Guadalajarans for years—especially the stretch from the town of Chapala on the east to Jocotepec on the west, including the popular village of Ajijic, which is essentially where the highway from Guadalajara meets the northern lake shore.

Because North American expats have been living in and around Ajijic for decades, you’ll find a large, well-established, and highly organized expat community here, including a large contingent of Canadian snowbirds who come south for the winter and return to Canada in the summer.

All this makes this area an extremely easy place to settle or to to try out for a month or two. Not only is there a built-in support group of other expats, but the services and infrastructure are top-notch, including movie theaters, big-box stores, medical and dental clinics, and a huge variety of excellent restaurants, cafes, and bars. And because of its popularity with North American expats, English is widely spoken.

Cuenca and Cotacachi, Ecuador

For more than a decade now, Ecuador has been one of the best bang-for-buck destinations for foreign retirees in the Western Hemisphere. Modern Ecuador features surprisingly good infrastructure, including great medical facilities in the major metropolitan areas, and an extremely affordable cost of living. That’s primarily thanks to Ecuador’s location directly on the equator. In the mountains, the climate is so temperate you’ll need neither heat or air conditioning, keeping utility costs remarkably low,

The city of Cuenca in southern Ecuador and the village of Cotacachi in the north are two of the most popular communities for expats to settle for just this reason. Both are found in the Ecuadorian Andes Mountains at about 8,000 to 8,500 feet above sea level. Combined with their location near the equator, this gives both towns a temperate climate year around. And both share the breathtaking scenery that the surrounding Andes Mountains provide.

Cuenca is a bustling city with universities, malls, and modern services. Cotacachi is a craft village specializing in leather apparel that also serves as a market center for surrounding farms and smaller villages. Both have existing expat communities that provide support and social opportunities for newcomers. And because Ecuador uses the U.S. dollar as its currency, there are no conversion rate issues to deal with.

Coronado, Panama

Panama has been welcoming Americans (and people from almost every other country in the world) for a century thanks to the Panama Canal. For this reason, especially in the capital of Panama City, English is widely spoken. And a short drive west of the city on the Pan-American Highway is Coronado, a beach community popular with expats and Panamanians alike. If you’re a beach lover, Coronado is a great place to test the waters.

Panama is blessed with both a stunning Atlantic and Pacific coastline, and Coronado is located on a large bay on the Pacific side. The weather is tropical, the water is warm, and the community itself has grown by leaps and bounds the past few years…so much so that residents no longer have to make regular drives to Panama City for provisions or even general medical care.

At one time mostly a weekend beach getaway for Panamanians, there are now enough stores, shops, and restaurants in the area to make Coronado a place to live full-time, and a growing population of North American expats have taken advantage of the fact.

Penang, Malaysia

Farther afield than destinations in Latin America, Penang is a place that is easy for North American expats to settle into, thanks to long involvement with Great Britain. The capital city of George Town was a headquarters for the British East India Company, and Penang was a British Crown Colony. This makes Penang a particularly urbane metropolitan area and a very popular destination for tourists and expats, especially from Australia.

All this gives Penang the best of both worlds. It is undoubtedly Malaysian in culture, but it has been a trading hub for Europeans, Chinese, Indians, Japanese, and almost every other major trading nation for hundreds of years. And George Town is a modern, high-tech metropolitan area in its own right.

For these reasons, you’ll have an easy time settling in to Penang. English is widely spoken and, as with Panama, the locals have long experience with foreigners and other cultures. And Malaysia and Southeast Asia provide some of the most dramatic scenery and beautiful beaches on the planet.

Ireland

Ireland has a brand of its own, and almost everyone has an immediate idea of what Ireland is like even if they haven’t been there. But in our experience, the reality is actually better than the myth.

A big reason, especially for North American expats, is that there is no need for a second language. You can learn some Irish if you like, but everyone speaks English, so communicating is easy.

Another reason Ireland is so easy to spend time in is that the Irish are universally friendly and helpful. They are proud of their country, and they will go out of their way to introduce you to its incredibly rich and varied history and culture.

Ireland also has breathtaking scenery, the stuff of picture postcards. And because so many North Americans have some Irish ancestry, coming to Ireland can often feel like coming home.

Of course, Ireland is not a low-cost destination, but once you choose a place and settle in for awhile, it can be more affordable than you might imagine, especially if you choose a community where you won’t need a car or to pay for taxis, which can be expensive. One of our personal favorites is Galway City, with a very walkable town center and myriad dining, drinking, and entertainment options. Galway is also one of the country’s Western centers of traditional Irish music and culture, and the music and culture are presumably why anyone would retire to Ireland in the first place. But Ireland is loaded with cities, towns, and villages all over the country with the same qualifications.

There is a big world to explore, and there are many other great locations that offer an easy entry into the world of overseas retirement. But those listed above tick all the boxes…wonderful weather, exotic cultures, welcoming locals, established expat communities, and relatively low cost of living. If you want to see if you’re cut out for the expat retiree life and you want to have fun trying it out, these five spots won’t disappoint you.

