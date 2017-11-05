RETRO Releases Official Video - "VIBE"

Following the release of his single, “G Like,” Atlanta Rapper RETRO is generating a buzz at an impressive rate. He’s just released “Vibe,” one of many songs to hear from his Nine1 album, which was released earlier this month.

Retro, who credits his diverse taste in music to his mother’s upbringing, said, “Vibe was the hardest video to shoot cause I was sweating bullets in that Mase suit.” The video finds him grooving through the city streets and invading random locations with his dance moves, a theme that’s pleasantly reminiscent of an early 90’s hip-hop video.

Check Out The Official Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMfKh-aQ-TQ