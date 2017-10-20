Review: Andrew Bird at the Zebulon

At the Zebulon last Thursday Andrew Bird provided the audience with a meticulously planned set perfectly fit for the debut of his new album, Echolocations: A River. The small northern Los Angeles venue was chosen given its proximity to the Los Angeles River where Bird’s recent album was released. While questionable production choices at times brought down the concert experience, Andrew Bird’s stunning vocals and seasoned stage presence made a night to remember.

After an underwhelming opening set from Simone White, the attention was shifted to a video presentation prepared for the show. NASA images of the Los Angeles River and other echolocations set to the beautiful sounds of Bird’s violin made for a calm introduction to the evening, though while it began as intriguing its unnecessary length only led to confusion. In total there was about thirty minutes of this video set to pre-recorded violin instrumentals, a length so long that audience members left without ever getting to see Bird perform.

After the final video segment played, the crowd didn’t have to wait long for the main act to take the stage. Performing in a three-piece band, Bird’s vocals and violin was complemented by a guitarist and a drummer, all of whom in combination created an incredible sonic energy. The band started the show off with “Capized” a recognizable song from Bird’s Are you Serious album. The audience regained any lost energy and the once low bar was immediately raised, setting the tone for a good night to come.

As Bird moved through his set he demonstrated his ability to captivate an audience with velvety vocals and theatrical violin notes. The highlight came from a sultry performance of his hit song “Why” that impressed on all levels. One surprise came in his deep whistle that he brought out throughout the show. In a way that few performers have demonstrated, he could use