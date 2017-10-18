(Review) Clutch City Tx Unveils His New Album “White ET”

Houston Artist Clutch City Tx recently unveiled his new album “White ET”. At first glance of the cover art, you may not know what to expect, seeing Clutch City Tx dressed as ET in a basket in the classic Steven Spielberg scene. After a listen to “White ET”, you’ll find that this Houston artist continues to elevate dimensions in his sound. The 9-tracked album is jam packed with some of the smoothest instrumentals you may hear in a while, with production credits to Tyto and Lxrd Breezy. Sonically, the album crafted uniquely to Clutch’s own style and sound which is heavily vocoder/ auto tune influenced. From our favorites like “Damn”, “Lion In The Jungle”, and “FWM” the tracks of the new album range from super relaxing to ‘hype’. Jam “White ET” yourself and formulate your own opinion.