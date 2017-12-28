Review of Aria Hotel Budapest

Recently, I joined my husband when he traveled to Europe for business. Our first stop was in Budapest, Hungary, a city I had long wanted to visit. Our stay a the Aria Hotel, which recently recently voted the best hotel in the world by Trip Advisor, made this (child-free!) trip feel especially luxurious. (The Aria Hotel provided us with accommodations during our time in Budapest, but the opinions I will express in this post are entirely my own.)

We had only two nights to stay in Budapest, but we took a redeye from New York to give us an extra day to explore the magical city on the Danube. The Aria Hotel was a pleasant 30-minute cab ride from the airport.

Check-in at the Aria was easy, with a super friendly staff, and the the lobby was gorgeous. Our room—in the “Classical wing” of the hotel—featured a super charming street view, a luxurious bathroom with a deep soaking tub, and an incredibly comfortable bed.

During our stay at the Aria, we took full advantage of the complimentary services offered by their Harmony Spa, including hot tubs, steam rooms, and saunas. I even indulged in some facial and massage services, and I definitely recommend the organic grapeseed oil facial for those of you looking for some nontoxic luxury.

The hotel also offers the best complimentary breakfast I’ve had, complete with speciality coffee drinks and made-to-order omelettes. Equally impressive was the wine and cheese spread with live music every evening.

Aria’s rooftop lounge, the High Note Sky Bar, offered stunning city views and thoughtful touches like blankets and heaters for those of us who visit during the fall and winter months.