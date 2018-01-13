Review: You're Related to Charlemagne and So Am I

You’re also related to William the Conquerer, Genghis Khan, Eric the Red, Ptolemy and all of those guys. We all are. So you’re not special. Get it? We’ve been doing the ancestral tree thing all wrong. Unlike the visual of a fine, towering oak tree with many branches, all reaching skyward - some branches have squirrels! - the actual human family tree looks more like a big, tangled knot of something so knotted it blots out the light. We’re all related.

Yes, yes, we knew that and that’s terrific but I mean, it’s really disillusioning when you’ve spent as much time as I have going over the family tree using Ancestor dot com or whatever, only to find out that basically if you’re of European descent, you’re pretty much related to everybody else of European descent, and if you’re of Asian descent, likewise and African and - do see how this works? So for those of us who wrote excited emails to family members, pointing out that we’re related to King Charlemagne, Henry the VIII, Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds or whatever - well, this is a moment to really take inventory.

I blame Dr. Adam Rutherford, the loquacious and handsome author of A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived: The Stories in Our Genes. Right away, you can tell - it’s right in the title - that this book is going to be hard work. And it is. There are a few chapters of genetic/DNA helix-shaped gobbledygook so complex that it began to lead my mind astray and by that I mean think about all the wrong ideas I had about genetics, mostly learned on television and stuff, but I stuck with it and mostly, was glad I did. Until I found out about the Charlemagne thing.

Turns out we don’t really know if there are genes that make people act like jerks, or have, like, a predisposition to touch all the fruit while simply choosing one apple and other pressing matters that we’d all like answers for so if you’re looking for that kind of stuff this is not the book for you. As explained by the loquacious and handsome Dr. Rutherford, what we mostly know is that humans do pass down genetic stuff (helpful layman’s term) like whether we have wet or dry ear wax and the number and distribution of our sweat glands. So obviously, there’s much work to be done in the world of genetics before we reach anything approaching the plot of Gattaca, so that’s a relief, really.

I will report here, that I learned quite a lot more than I previously knew about Charles Darwin and his brilliant, multiply talented but, in the end, racist cousin Francis Galton, who is considered by many “the father of eugenics” and I think we all know how horribly wrong that all went so all of that is valuable information and good to keep in mind. I also enjoyed many (but not all) paragraphs about Neanderthals and how they were actually pretty cool, as cavemen go, and that we’re all related to them, too. Really - and I can’t emphasize this enough - SPOILER - we’re all related.