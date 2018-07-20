LA County Increases Reward In Fatal Shooting Of Young Father At California State Park

Officials in Los Angeles County have increased the reward for information leading to whoever shot and killed a father of two at a California state park last month, boosting the total to $30,000 Wednesday.

Tristan Beaudette, a 35-year-old chemist from Irvine, and his two daughters, ages 2 and 4, were camping at Malibu Creek State Park on June 22 when he was fatally shot in the head as they slept in their tent. His two daughters survived the incident.

The medical examiner has ruled the shooting a homicide. No suspects or persons of interest have been named.

The City of Malibu had put up a $5,000 reward, but contributions from Beaudette’s employer, Allergan plc, and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors increased that amount, according to a Wednesday Facebook post by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are determined to identify whoever is responsible for the tragic death of Tristan Beaudette,” Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who oversees the 3rd District, including Malibu, told The Santa Monica Daily Press. “Our hope is that this reward will help identify those responsible.”

Beaudette’s death has cast a spotlight on the 8,200-acre recreation area, which is 25 miles from the city of Los Angeles. Prior to his death, six other shootings had been reported in the area in less than two years. Two additional reports of shots fired and injuries have been investigated in the past week. Authorities are trying to determine whether any of them are connected.

“Due to the fact that the motive is unknown, a link … [is being] explored as part of the homicide investigation,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release earlier this week.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance and are asking anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters wanting to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

“The grief and trauma this loss has caused our close-knit family is indescribable,” Beaudette’s family said in a statement, according to ABC News.