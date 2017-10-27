Rex Tillerson's Joke About A Statue Actually Made People Feel Sad For Him

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson joked that he sometimes just wants to curl up into a fetal position, and even his critics felt his pain.

He made the quip while walking past a statue of a person curled into themselves in a park in Switzerland on Thursday.

“Yeah, some days I feel like I need to do that. Curl up in a ball,” said Tillerson.

The former Exxon Mobil CEO didn’t directly refer to working for President Donald Trump, who Tillerson reportedly called a “moron” over the summer, as being the cause of his need.

But Twitter users read between the lines, and many responded in pretty much the same way:

In this one instance, Rex Tillerson is all of us. — lizfinger (@lizfinger1) October 26, 2017

Basically Rex Tillerson was like pic.twitter.com/cq5uGMbJcu — Mihrimah_Irena (@Mihrimah_Irena) October 26, 2017

I feel the same when having to deal with morons. — DanJustDan (@ShotoDan2016) October 26, 2017

Join the club, Rex. — Thomas O'Rourke (@thomasaquinas81) October 26, 2017

Join the rest of the country, Rex. — Maude (@MaudeFindlay72) October 26, 2017

Only "some" days? — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) October 27, 2017

How do you think *we* feel, Rex? — Reclaiming My Time (@ColeNancycole) October 27, 2017

Why are we not surprised Rex. When you have a boss like yours I’d want to roll up into a ball and just roll away too — David Bahler (@bahler_david) October 26, 2017

I've felt that way since November 2016. — Kelly Evans (@taktilekelly) October 26, 2017

Quote could have been said by anyone in the United States since January, 2017. — lawprofblawg (@lawprofblawg) October 26, 2017

Since Trump has taken over, many of us feel like that daily. — Christi Stark (@christistark012) October 26, 2017

I understand Rex, keeping a toddler entertained and out of trouble all day is exhausting. — Lee Ann Lewman (@LALewman) October 26, 2017