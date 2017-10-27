POLITICS
Rex Tillerson's Joke About A Statue Actually Made People Feel Sad For Him

"In this one instance, Rex Tillerson is all of us."

By Lee Moran

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson joked that he sometimes just wants to curl up into a fetal position, and even his critics felt his pain.

He made the quip while walking past a statue of a person curled into themselves in a park in Switzerland on Thursday.

“Yeah, some days I feel like I need to do that. Curl up in a ball,” said Tillerson.

The former Exxon Mobil CEO didn’t directly refer to working for President Donald Trump, who Tillerson reportedly called a “moron” over the summer, as being the cause of his need.

But Twitter users read between the lines, and many responded in pretty much the same way:

