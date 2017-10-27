Rex Tillerson's Joke About A Statue Actually Made People Feel Sad For Him

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson joked that he sometimes just wants to curl up into a fetal position, and even his critics felt his pain.
He made the quip while walking past a statue of a person curled into themselves in a park in Switzerland on Thursday.
“Yeah, some days I feel like I need to do that. Curl up in a ball,” said Tillerson.
The former Exxon Mobil CEO didn’t directly refer to working for President Donald Trump, who Tillerson reportedly called a “moron” over the summer, as being the cause of his need.
But Twitter users read between the lines, and many responded in pretty much the same way:
