RHONJ recap 805: The Real Kindergarteners of New Jersey

It may not be about #CakeGate anymore, but tonight’s episode should be called Testy Tasting and Temper Tantrum-ing. It all boils down to what Siggy snarls at the highest decibel level: “I’M NOT OVER IT! But let’s backtrack to what led up to this denouement.

“CLASSIC MARGE”

Bravo Margaret

We begin with “classic Marge” stuff (I love to invoke this phrase as often as my friends Ronnie Karam and Ben Mandelker of the podcast Watch What Crappens do). She’s sparing no gory detail in oversharing how unshowered she is: “I need to spray my puss and my pitts.” Flanked by her driver Nick and her Manchester-bred assistant Lexi (whose English accent is Jersey-inflected due to the years spent with Margaret), the Macbeth collection entrepreneur is back from her Vegas shoe launch. Stage five clinger (as she lovingly refers to husband) Joe is in serious need of puppy dog attention, but Marge always keeps it moving. She hightails it to the shower.

We see a Macbeth meeting shortly thereafter in Marge’s home office. Marge Sr. pretends to take copious notes while surfing Bumble and swiping left on Tinder (this whole sentence is pure conjecture) as her daughter heralds the arrival of Jodi Goldberg (the unofficial North Jersey mayor - AKA ״link to casting״ - who is responsible for getting women on this show and ingeniously avoided getting sucked in herself).

Jodi debriefs Marge on Siggy’s public shaming of Melissa at the purse party. I’m pretty sure there was way more going on in the Oval Office at this point in history, but THIS was the big deal at that point and worthy of discussion. Margaret makes the mistake of showing what a huge fan she is as a Bravo viewer: “I love it!” she exclaims about all the drama. She quickly corrects herself “I mean, it’s crazy!”

MODERN FAMILY (Jersey edition)

Frank and Frankie are discussing the unique arrangement Frank and Dolores have, shacking up while not REALLY “shacking up.” Dolores has a new beau David who packs doggy bags from their dinner dates to send home to her ex husband. What do your friends think? Frank asks Frankie. Probably that you’re swingers, he replies. It’s all funny until Danielle essentially reiterates this later on.

Dolores explains in a testimonial that one of them getting married would mean Frank and Dolores’s marriage is really over. Things are clearly unresolved here. Poor David!

Dolores fills Frank in on Tre, her longtime friend, who is now questioning her and believing Danielle’s claims about what she said. Frank tells Dolores to cut Tre some slack because she’s dealing with 4 kids while Juicy Joe is in the slammer. Plus, Teresa has learned from her former Celebrity Apprentice host: “She’ll come back to you,” says Frank, “and never say she was ever wrong.”

Bravo TV Dolores

Cue to the Gorga-Giudice clan at the new pizzeria-pasta joint. Tre is annoyed because the restaurant is supposed to have photos dedicated to her mom’s memory. Instead, she sees Melissa’s face plastered on the wall with Joe conveniently cropped out(To be accurate, he’s in them with his face covered). Tre definitely shines the light on Melissa’s love for showcasing how photogenic she is. But this is all part of a larger issue: Tre is still harping on Melissa’s comments about her pushover-parenting. Tre comments on how big Melissa’s mouth is in a photo.

I thought we were over all this crap and you two were finally getting along, says Joe.

Reality Tea Teresa Giudice, “Nono” and Joe Gorga

GIA, THE VOICE OF REASON

Teresa and Gia are at the California Beach Hut shopping for their upcoming vacation in Puerto Rico. This trip was supposed to happen when Teresa returned from “camp” but got postponed due to the loss of her Mom. Tre is reminded of all the time lost with her mom while she was away. More resentment towards Juicy Joe is no doubt simmering as all these realizations set in. Gia, who is too conservative and modest to give in to her mom’s request of booty-licious bathing suits to advertise her assets, tells it to Tre straight: Yes, Mom, Melissa is actually right. You can’t always be our friend and be nice to us. Milania needs discipline or she’ll walk all over you and ingest 12 juice boxes for breakfast.

IN ISRAEL, BOYS ARE REQUIRED TO SERVE IN THE ARMY AT 18 (JOSHOOWWWAHHH’S AGE)

Siggy is in a restaurant with her parents. “You look younger and younger,” she says before usurping the conversation to make it about herself “and I look younger and younger.” (Well, actually...she just mentions the infamous facelift she had at the start of filming last season). They discuss Joshooowaaaah (there will never be a consistent spelling from me there, but consider it a phonetic one) and the fact that he’s not listening to his mom. Siggy says he’s been “fresh” to her, but we’ve just seen him be unresponsive, which is kind of how boys are (I have 4 of them, so I’m an expert here).

Rabbi Mordechai Paldiel is a no-nonsense Israeli who really can’t fathom why Siggy wouldn’t give Joshoowaaah some room to flourish as an 18 year old (which is when you’re required to join the army in Israel). Siggy’s parents remind her that she was a stubborn teen who refused to move to Israel with them after high school. She needs to give her young adult son a similar level of independence.

PREPPING FOR THE TASTING

The next few scenes consist of everybody getting ready for the tasting event at Joe Gorga’s new restaurant. Tre, Melissa and Joe discuss Siggy’s post-#CakeGate craziness and how Dolores recently reacted to Danielle. I’m not sure what to make of Danielle personally. She is, unnecessarily instigating and being the harbinger...All of the Real Housewives are keen on relaying awful things said by others. I’m not into that, BUT IT IS what makes these shows these shows and there’s no denying that! Danielle is not missing a beat. She’s a disastrously excellent (re)addition to the cast.

MICHAEL CAMPANELLA!

Siggy’s out to dinner with MICHAEL CAMPANELLA! (A reader asked me why I capitalize his name and add a punctuation mark EVERY time, but come on now! If you watch this show, then you know). They discuss all the work Siggy wants to do, how Michael wants Siggy to slow down and work less, but he sees her passion and the impact she has (doing God knows what. I still am not sure) and he gives in. This, of course, brings tears to Soggy's - er, I mean, Siggy's - eyes.

Siggy mentions Vicki who served as a divorce attorney on another Bravo show. The name of that show escapes me now and I'm too crazed writing this recap to Google it, but suffice it to say that I have no memories of that show. It’s somewhere in the Princesses of Long Island files of my mind. In a nutshell, MICHAEL CAMPANELLA! will ease up with Siggy in much the same way that she needs to with Joshooowaaaahhh.

MARGARET'S PREPPY BOHO SHOE LINE

Producers have arranged for Marge and her team to do a runway catwalk single-file into the shoe place where Marge will be in charge for a meeting.

If you wanted a description to encapsulate the Macbeth collection, it is apparently "preppy boho." Marge says she loves a pompom and that's where I have to disagree: They look like something I made in arts and crafts at SAR Academy when I was 6, but the stores that line Dean Street in Englewood (where many of these ladies shop!) are filled with pompom necklaces and pompom adorned shoes. I just don't get it! Why should I pay a fortune for something one of my kids could design? But I digress.

Marge discusses her business in a testimonial and say she's experienced being knocked down again and again in life, but has always risen. People thought that abandoning Jan Josephs for the contractor would be a bust, but not only does she have a great marriage today (and I do happen to think Joe the Contractor is adorably sweet. Too boot, he likes many of my posts on Instagram. You can follow him @TheRealSuperJoe), she's also friendly with Jan Josephs today.

Even though she "wasn't born to lucky sperm," she's totally making it In the world today and the Macbeth collection is thriving (and consists of every product known to man – dog, alien - sold to mid-tier retailers). The team decides that going to Milan will speed up production of the shoes and Marge Senior is totally angling for a free trip. This also creates a great “excuse” for a trip that the Housewives will be taking. You know more shit’s gonna go down in Milan with Siggy Flicker than with Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador in Iceland. I can’t wait to tune in for that!

CONSTRUCTION, REAL ESTATES, RESTAURANTS

For the longest time, I’ve wondered what it is that Joe Giudice does professionally.

We get our answer when he’s greeting everyone at his pizza pasta ristorante. He says he used to be in construction, then sold real estate and is now focusing on the food business.

Teresa and Joe’s dad (”Nono” as the grandkids call him) is very excited to meet Margaret and announces that she’s a “blonde on top.” He’s curious about the rest.

When Siggy walks in, Margaret senses promise and good tidings for the future. She’s relieved to have a fresh start with Siggy….but Margaret is too sensible in this regard (and in all fairness, she’s new and totally green when it comes to this show).

Dolores enters the restaurant and is perceptibly cold to Danielle and Margaret. She gives Danielle a head nod and Marge a fish-shake of the fingers and the two compare these greetings.

In a style reminiscent of grade school dynamics, Dolores has decided she doesn’t have her hands already full with Danielle, that she must actively hate Margaret as well. Why? Because Siggy and Marge have butted heads. Plus, if you look “loyalty” up in the dictionary, you will literally see her (Dolores’s) face. That’s the claim...and the tagline at the start of each episode.

Margaret was rude to Siggy and neglected to clue her in when she called 1800-Rent-AWreath in memory of Teresa’s mom for a beach tribute. For Dolores, the rules dictate that she hate Margaret in allegiance to Siggy. Now I must interject here to tell you that there’s a woman in my neighborhood who hates me today because I dated her friend’s ex over 25 years ago. Dolores reminds me of that woman. She is someone I have to pretend I don’t see at the local coffee shops - repeatedly - and I feel for the predicament Margaret must be in with Dolores.

While Siggy and Margaret went out to the Tenafly Diner in a prior episode to hash things out over hash browns, and while Margaret was under the assumption that the two were starting over, Siggy is telling everyone and anyone that she loathes Margaret. She tells Melissa to hide the knives that Marge will inevitably continue to stab her with.

WHERE THE HELL IS JODI?!

We really need Jodi Goldberg on the scene now to remind Siggy that she and Margaret were NEVER really close friends to begin with. They were merely acquainted through Jodi – Jodi who brought Margaret on the show. And again, Jodi who is extremely smart and knows it’s best she remains an ancillary character, whispering sweet nothings in casting directors’ ears and managing to get home unscathed at the end of the day.

DOLORES AND DANIELLE

Dolores and Danielle scream at each other. “Where is your honey? Where is your honey?” Danielle yells, while Dolores’s love life and personal arrangements should be none of Danielle’s concern.

Margaret loves Danielle, but she’s no fan of picking on Dolores for her personal life.

“It’s none of our business,” Margaret says in a testimonial regarding Dolores and her men. It really IS none of anyone’s business and I have to again commend Margaret for knowing how to bring drama to a show without being unnecessarily petty and annoying.

Speaking of unnecessarily petty and annoying: I’M NOT OVER IT! Siggy screams about feeling slighted, snarked at and disrespected by Margaret. She wails and flails her entire body in a jerky jig behind Margaret’s back. The action conjures up an image of a toddler in full-throttle tantrum. Also reminiscent of a certain someone Siggy may have voted into office?

1)Bravo, 2)Common Dreams