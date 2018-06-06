ENTERTAINMENT
'Star Wars' Director Rian Johnson Strikes Back At Trolls For Bullying Kelly Marie Tran

Filmmaker slams "manbabies" after actress wipes her Instagram posts.
By Ed Mazza

Rian Johnson, director of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” slammed the “manbabies” among the franchise’s fandom for their abusive behavior online.

While Johnson celebrated most “Star Wars” fans for their “humor, love & respect,” he also called out “a few unhealthy people” in a series of tweets that were posted after Kelly Marie Tran wiped her Instagram feed.

The actress, who played Rose Tico in “The Last Jedi,” didn’t explain why she left the platform. However, she had been receiving hateful posts and bullying messages from some who did not like her role in the film.  

Johnson wrote:

In case it wasn’t clear who he was talking about, Johnson chided a fan who attempted to defend the attacks as a “critique:” 

Tran also received plenty of support on Twitter:

"Star Wars" Premieres Through The Years
