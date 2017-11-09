Ric Flair's ESPN 30 for 30: Flawed yet Compelling

I’ve been a fan of Ric Flair for as long as I can remember. Even as a little child, I remember toddling around in one of my mother’s more ornate bathrobes (she had a lot of them, my family believes in dramatic loungewear) and screaming “Woooo” over and over at the top of my lungs. If I hadn’t been such a cute child, it probably would have been annoying. Actually scratch that, I probably was just really annoying.

I’ve seen more documentaries, wrestling footage and read more about Ric Flair than I’d ever care to admit without shame. So, I was thrilled to learn of the ESPN 30 for 30 Documentary Nature Boy. I marked the date on my calendar and prepared myself to be swept onto a wave of nostalgia for the, “kiss stealing (Woooooo!), wheelin' dealin, limousine riding, jet flying son of a gun.”

Photo Credit: WWE and Cleveland.com Ric Flair in all his sequined glory back in the day

Nature Boy was directed by the prolific, sports Emmy award winner, Rory Karpf, best known for compelling sports documentaries including I Hate Christian Laettner. Though riveting at times, Nature Boy had some head-scratching, glaring omissions about Ric’s life but is still a compelling look into a complicated sports entertainment figure whose popularity far transcends professional wrestling.

The film opens with the curious choice of the voice of talk show doyenne Sally Jessy Raphael introducing Ric Flair on her talk shows that were so popular in the 80’s, and you see the back of this bleached blonde, feathered-haired man confidently stride toward the stage. The very next shot is of a clearly much older Flair, bedecked in a fabulous sequin-encrusted robe striding slowly and proudly to the ring in what appears to be an empty arena. In neither case does he make it to the ring before the next frame starts. Both shots are cut. He never reaches his destination. And in some ways, that’s a metaphor for this documentary as a whole. We, the viewer are being led to walk towards a gratifying pay-off of completion that never quite fully happens.

This is no fault of Flair’s. He’s candid almost to a fault, enough so that the fact that even he doesn’t know where Richard Morgan Fliehr (his birth name) and the character of “Ric Flair” begin and end. And it seems this is fine with him, he’s not interested in and/or fearful finding out for fear of what lies there. That is a hell of a price to pay to be a wrestling legend, but it appears that Ric Flair has few regrets, at least few that are presented in this film.

We learn of Flair’s adoptive parents who were at best indifferent to his wrestling career, though more likely hostile to it, who had barely made the effort to come see him do what he loved. The story that Flair recounts where he bought his parents a $2 million dollar house only for his father to rebuff both him and the house claiming “why would I need all that for?” is heartbreaking. And it is in that moment that Flair goes from “kiss stealing, son of a gun” to sad little boy always seeking, hoping and praying for the approval of parents that never came. Legendary wrestling announcer Jim “JR” Ross, recounts stories of Flair’s alcohol intake and surmising that had more to do with hiding pain and a fear of loneliness than anything else.

Not that Flair is the innocent, blameless victim here. Like most victims, he’s not fully cognizant of the pain he’s caused others in the process of avoiding his own pain. Though long divorced, his first wife is still visibly angry at Flair’s actions from back in the day. His children also still seem shaken from what they were put through.

Photo Credit: WWE Ric Flair and his daughter Charlotte showing off her WWE Diva’s Championship Belt

The most poignant part of the documentary was when Flair’s relationship with his son from his second marriage, the late Reid Flair was featured. Reid, a promising wrestler, struggled with substance abuse issues and sadly died from a drug overdose at only 25 years old. Flair and his daughter, WWE wrestler Ashley Fliehr, better known by her stage name “Charlotte Flair,” recount Reid’s life and death as a loving sister helpless to watch the spiral. This part of the documentary is absolutely gut-wrenching. This is the only time ever that you get the sense that Flair fully realizes the damage that living the gimmick can cause. He expresses true regret that he was a drinking buddy rather than a father to his child. The pain is palpable, visible and riveting of both Flair and his daughter. And if you’re not rooting for Charlotte to succeed at whatever she does after this documentary, you’ve got a hole in your soul. She comes across as dignified, regal, sympathetic, and still very much in pain from the dysfunction she grew up in, and you just want her to feel better, you want her to win.

And Flair himself, it seems, would agree. He says his proudest moment in wrestling is when Charlotte won the WWE Championship. He also says he’s living vicariously through her. You’re left with the uneasy question, is his pride mainly about his daughter, his deceased son, wrestling or some immeasurable combination of all three? We will never know nor, does it seem, will Ric Flair.

The film scratches the surface of so many things, but doesn’t quite get to the crux of what Flair is about. Luckily for us, the viewer, Flair is so descriptive that you can decipher some of what makes him tick, but it seems that the director, Karpf, is more focused on “is wrestling real” rather than unpacking Flair. I don’t blame Karpf, he’s best known for his sports documentaries, but sports entertainment is a completely different animal. And the tension in the difference is apparent in the documentary’s direction, and noticeably impacts the viewing experience. However, what does come across plainly is Flair as complicated, vulnerable and hurting, defeated yet triumphant and some reasons as to why. So despite its flaws, Nature Boy is an absolute” must-see,” whether or not you like professional wrestling at all. It’s imperfect yet spellbinding human theater.

Photo Credit: ESPN Ric Flair Today