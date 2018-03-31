Richard Branson Buys Hard Rock Hotel and Casino In Vegas

Other treasures will be saved. “I come from the rock ‘n’ roll business,” Branson told Conde Nast Traveler, and the famous Hard Rock memorabilia is “something that fortunately comes with the hotel. It’s incredible for me to suddenly have this collection.”

The Vegas Hard Rock, founded in 1995, “was the place to be for many, many years, and it will be the place to be for many, many years in the future,” said Branson.

Branson’s Virgin Hotels purchased the Hard Rock property with a group of partners, including Los Angeles-based investment firm Juniper Capital Partners. Terms were not disclosed.