Real-Life Iron Man Sets Record For Fastest Time In Jet Suit

Talk about putting the pedal to the metal: A real-life Iron Man has just set a world record for fastest speed in a jet suit.

Richard Browning managed to whiz around a park in the English city of Reading in a jet suit he built himself. His maximum speed during the record-setting flight was 32 mph.

It was the culmination of a project three years in the making. It started when Browning decided he wanted to build his own flying suit.

At first, he tried gliding with wings and electric fans, before deciding it would be easier to just strap a jet engine to his body, according to Wired.com.

The current suit, called “Daedalus,” is a light exoskeleton attached to six gas turbines ― four mounted on the arms and two on the hips ― that have a combined thrust of 286 pounds.

Guinness World Records

As you might expect, the “Iron Man” suit has attracted lots of attention, especially from search-and-rescue agencies, military researchers and Hollywood producers, according to Channel News Asia.

“In theory, you could have first responders with this equipment easily go a couple of miles quite low to the ground and get over any obstacle you want,” he told the website.

However, Browning admits the jet suit isn’t for everyone ― yet.

“I don’t think anybody’s going to go down to Walmart or take the kids to school in any of this stuff for a while,” he said, according to the Mirror. “We’re working on some things that will seek to bring this unusual experience of flight to a wider audience, beyond the events and displays we’re doing.”