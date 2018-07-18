Singer Richard Marx's Donald Trump Burn Is Music To Twitter's Ears

Singer Richard Marx just released another hit: a tweeted insult of President Donald Trump.

The 54-year-old Marx lit up social media Wednesday for his diss of Trump, who claimed that he misspoke at a press conference after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump originally said he didn’t see any reason “why it would be Russia” that meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, affirming Putin’s claim while defying American intelligence findings.

“I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t,’” Trump said in a walk-back on Tuesday. “The sentence should have been, ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.’”

Marx took him down hard by tweaking a lyric from his 1989 hit “Right Here Waiting.”

I misspoke. I meant to say I “wouldn’t” be right here waiting for you. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 18, 2018

And it caught on.

...and Queen has just reported that they meant to say We WON’T Rock You. — Kirk Englehardt 🏝☀️ (@kirkenglehardt) July 18, 2018

This just in: Bill Withers said he meant to say "I don't know" 26 times in a row in his song "Aint No Sunshine" . Sorry for the confusion. Don't lean on me for facts. — Joe Johnson (@JoeJohnsonOnAir) July 18, 2018

🎶Never wouldn't not gonna give you up! Wouldn't not gonna let you down! Wouldn't not gonna desert you!🎶 — omarjaf 🇹🇹💻 (@OmarShahJaffrey) July 18, 2018

So I guess Journey meant for us to stop believing. — Valerie Lark (@SwainLQR) July 18, 2018

Right down the line it's not been you and me — Jo Levine (@jolevine23) July 18, 2018

The Beach Boys meant to ask, with a raised left eyebrow, Would it be nice? — Rick (@TruckerSlim) July 18, 2018

You started a Twitter zing-along, rock star. Nice going.