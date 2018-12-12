President Donald Trump is out of options, according to Richard Painter, the former chief ethics attorney for President George W. Bush.

“It’s quite clear his goose is cooked here,” he said Wednesday on MSNBC.

Painter said the three-year prison sentence handed down on Wednesday to Michael Cohen, Trump’s former longtime personal attorney, should be a warning sign to the White House.

“If the lawyer gets three years, how much time should the client get?” he asked.

Painter added that Cohen’s crimes don’t even include any allegations related to Russia, currently the subject of special counsel Robert Mueller investigation.

He said Trump has just one way out to protect himself and his family: a comprehensive plea deal to federal and state charges in exchange for his resignation.

“Donald Trump is in serious trouble. His lawyers ought to be telling him to negotiate a plea deal,” Painter said. “Get him out of the White House. Have him resign, plead guilty to lower charges and let’s move on as a country.”

See his full discussion, above, which begins about 5½ minutes in.

Later, on Twitter, Painter called it “The Art of the Plea Bargain,” a not-so-subtle reference to Trump’s book The Art of The Deal, and he urged Trump to act fast.

The Art of the Plea Bargain.

Move fast. Holdouts get worse deals.@realdonaldtrump: negotiate with Bob Mueller and the NY AG while you still have keys to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., and perhaps the Old Post Office hotel, to throw into the bargain.https://t.co/zFzHYwnqb7 via rawstory — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) December 13, 2018

There are many cases where the client got time but the lawyer who helped him do it got no time.

There are some cases where the lawyer and the client both got time.

There are very very few cases where only the lawyer got time.

Deal time @realDonaldTrump? — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) December 13, 2018

Painter served in the Bush White House from 2005-2007, but has since turned into a vocal Trump critic. He was a lifelong Republican until this year, when he ran and lost in a primary as a Democrat against Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith.

Earlier this year, he predicted prison sentences for Trump insiders over Mueller’s Russia investigation.