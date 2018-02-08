Richard Pryor’s Widow Says He Did Sleep With Marlon Brando

Jennifer Lee Pryor, the late comedian’s widow, confirmed to TMZ that this is true.

Pryor was openly bisexual and wrote about his sexual relationships in his diaries, Lee Pryor said, adding that she plans to publish the writings later this year.

If you listen to Richard's comedy---the early stuff---he was way ahead of his time on gay rights!!! #noshame — Jennifer Lee Pryor (@JenniferLPryor) February 8, 2018

She also noted that Pryor would have found Jones’ comment about him and Brando pretty funny.

“It was the ’70s!” she said. “Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d fuck a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”