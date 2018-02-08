Richard Pryor’s Widow Says He Did Sleep With Marlon Brando

Quincy Jones dropped a lot of bombshells in an extremely candid interview with Vulture on Wednesday ― including saying that comedy legend Richard Pryor had had sex with Oscar-winning actor Marlon Brando.
Jennifer Lee Pryor, the late comedian’s widow, confirmed to TMZ that this is true.
Pryor was openly bisexual and wrote about his sexual relationships in his diaries, Lee Pryor said, adding that she plans to publish the writings later this year.
She also noted that Pryor would have found Jones’ comment about him and Brando pretty funny.
“It was the ’70s!” she said. “Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d fuck a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”
Lee Pryor was married to the comedian in the early ’80s; they remarried in 2001 and were together until Pryor died in 2005.