Richard Spencer's Coming to Town

White supremacist Richard Spencer is making my campus, the University of Florida, his next port of call. The first announcement of Spencer’s intention to visit Gainesville came August 12, the day white nationalists killed Heather Heyer in Charlottesville. A letter from UF President Kent Fuchs that day explained that “While this speaker’s views do not align with our values as an institution, we must follow the law, upholding the First Amendment not to discriminate based on content and provide access to a public space.” Four days later Fuchs announced that UF was denying Spencer’s request, based on risks to public safety in the wake of Charlottesville and Spencer’s description of Florida as “the Next Battlefield.” Around the same time, Texas A&M and Michigan State universities also denied Spencer’s requests to speak on the basis of safety concerns which overruled First Amendment protections. In each case, Spencer threatened to sue, as he did successfully at Auburn last spring. He also asserted that he would come to Gainesville even if UF did not grant him a venue. After extensive legal consultations, UF granted permission for an event to take place October 19.

While reluctantly renting the space to Spencer, UF officials have been unequivocal in condemning his ideology, as has the mayor of Gainesville. They are also doing their best to contain Spencer and his supporters. UF and local law enforcement agencies are spending over $500,000 on additional security measures and closing large sections of campus. UF is permitting faculty and students to skip classes on the 19th and encouraging people to stay away from campus and avoid giving Spencer the publicity he craves.

Toward this end, there is now an “Ignore Richard Spencer Day” event on Facebook. Summing up the logic behind that event, one person wrote: “You ignore toddlers having a tantrum. You ignore bullies trying to get a rise out of you. To respond is to reinforce bad behavior. Stand up for injustices around you every day; they are every where at all times. Spencer is an attention seeking loser with nothing going for him.” Others in our community believe that Spencer must be challenged directly and have organized a protest rally to meet him, called “No Nazis at UF.”

No Nazis at UF

I haven’t decided if I’ll go to the rally or not. I see value in both options: refusing to play Spencer’s game and confronting him directly. I also see the appeal of alternate community events, like a preview of the Rocky Horror Picture Show being offered by a community theater group that day. And I will make a donation in Spencer’s name to progressive organizations in Gainesville.

The struggle to create a more just, peaceful, and sustainable society is long and uphill. The only chance we have of succeeding is to be clear about our goals and to pursue them systematically and persistently through a range of strategies. We need people to attend rallies, but also people to teach, to write letters to the editor, to be community organizers, to staff low-income clinics, to run for school board, to put on Rocky Horror, and much more. Our movement has to be a big tent. Sincere, thoughtful, and well-intentioned people can disagree on strategy.

Thus it worries me when some progressives accuse antifa activists of wanting to stir up trouble. My response is to remind them that Spencer started this, and he alone is responsible for creating the problem. On the other hand, I’m just as worried when other activists say that anyone who does not actively protest Spencer is the same as Spencer. One man told the “Ignore Spencer” group to “rename your event Good German's [sic] Day.” Even better, according to another, “This group is literally one ponytail away from becoming a ‘Walk up to Nazis and Tell Em you Love Them Day.’” They believe that failing to attend the rally is “enabling and supporting a Nazi.”

The “ignore Spencer” faction is right that what he wants, above all, is publicity. On the other hand, who wants to be a “good German”? What if staying away from demonstrations really does empower Spencer? This is not a moral dilemma – there is no debate about whether to reject white nationalism. The debate is about the best strategy for countering it. Spencer is winning this tactical contest by turning it into a moral and ideological conflict among progressives. That is what empowers him and weakens us.

I haven’t decided if I’ll attend the rally yet. But if I don’t, that does not make me a “lowkey white nationalist,” in the sneering words of a comment on the “Ignore Richard Spencer” page. Those who equate skipping a rally with loving Nazis are just as wrong as the rightists who label every protester a violent attention-seeker. They may be more dangerous, because they reject and alienate people with whom they could make common ground. They point their righteous anger at the wrong targets, they misunderstand where power lies, and they have a narrow, self-defeating conception of how social change works.

These exchanges remind me of emails I received from a white grad student in Santa Cruz after the election last year. He accused me of empowering white nationalism by failing to empathize sufficiently with “disenfranchised white men.” I am also reminded of an experience in the late 1980s in Lima, Peru. I attended an event celebrating an anniversary of the Nicaraguan revolution, which was disrupted by Sendero Luminoso supporters, who claimed that the Sandinistas were no different than Somoza. Sendero attacked “moderate” leftists not only verbally but physically and killed many progressive elected officials and activists. These attacks weakened parliamentary socialists without strengthening Sendero; most of all, they empowered rightists who used Sendero’s violence and the divisions within the left to advance an authoritarian, neo-liberal agenda.