'Rick And Morty' Drops Season 4 Teaser, Announces Live Concert For Fans

The Adult Swim show is expected to return in 2019.
By Andy McDonald

We’ve been promised a steady diet of “Rick and Morty” for the next few years. Back in May, co-creator Justin Roiland announced that he and Dan Harmon had signed a deal for 70 episodes. And Roiland said there wouldn’t be any more of the show’s characteristic delays between seasons.

Now, we’re getting the first taste of new content from our favorite inter-dimensional travelers. The show released an anime-style teaser Tuesday.

Adult Swim is also putting on a Los Angeles festival in October, which will include what they’re calling the “Rick And Morty Musical Ricksperience.”

According to the festival’s website, “Rick and Morty” composer Ryan Elder will bring the show’s music to the stage using “an actual orchestra, with trombones and stuff.”

The fourth season of “Rick and Morty” is expected to come out in 2019. Until then, let’s get shwifty.

