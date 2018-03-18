ENTERTAINMENT
03/18/2018 04:55 pm ET

'Rick And Morty' Future Still Up In The Air, Says Co-Creator Dan Harmon

Harmon says he can't write more episodes until Adult Swim orders them.
By Andy McDonald

Adult Swim has yet ordered new episodes of “Rick and Morty,” according to show co-creator Dan Harmon.

Harmon was making a joke on a tweet from “Lore” podcast creator Aaron Mahnke when a fan berated him for wasting time on Twitter and not writing more episodes of the program that wrapped up its third season last October. 

Harmon ― known to respond directly to fans on Twitter, often in a refreshing self-deprecating way ― laid it out pretty plainly for the fan on why he hasn’t started writing Season 4: The network hasn’t asked for it.

Now, why the Adult Swim folks aren’t ordering as many episodes as they can get their hands on is surprising, but that doesn’t mean they won’t eventually. Probably just a matter of time.

Power down, internet trolls. Let the man be. There’s a lot of entertainment out there.

