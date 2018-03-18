'Rick And Morty' Future Still Up In The Air, Says Co-Creator Dan Harmon

Adult Swim has yet ordered new episodes of “Rick and Morty,” according to show co-creator Dan Harmon.

Harmon was making a joke on a tweet from “Lore” podcast creator Aaron Mahnke when a fan berated him for wasting time on Twitter and not writing more episodes of the program that wrapped up its third season last October.

Quit wasting time and go finish the next R&M season, you lazy alcoholic. Run the Jewels can get the animators to make a music video, but we're waiting on them for the next season? Nah, we're waiting on you to finish writing it, like that fuckin book. — DJ Wise Pariah (@DJWisePariah) March 16, 2018

Harmon ― known to respond directly to fans on Twitter, often in a refreshing self-deprecating way ― laid it out pretty plainly for the fan on why he hasn’t started writing Season 4: The network hasn’t asked for it.

I hear ya, tough spot. On one hand, it can be challenging, especially with crippling lazy alcoholism, to write a show that hasn’t been ordered by a network. On the other hand, the thought that fans like you pay the price...I mean...I’m gonna grab a drink https://t.co/mvn9nthxCE — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) March 17, 2018

Now, why the Adult Swim folks aren’t ordering as many episodes as they can get their hands on is surprising, but that doesn’t mean they won’t eventually. Probably just a matter of time.