Judge Denies Rick Gates' Request To Celebrate New Year's Away From Home

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has denied former Donald Trump campaign aide Rick Gates’ request to be let off house arrest in order to ring in the new year away from home.

Gates pleaded not guilty in October to multiple federal charges — including conspiracy, money laundering and failing to register as an agent of a foreign government — stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Judge denies Rick Gates' request (made only yesterday) to travel for NYE celebrations, per @ClareHymes22 pic.twitter.com/9FfuljIZiC — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) December 29, 2017

Friday’s denial by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson comes a day after attorneys for Gates requested permission for their client to “accompany his family to events for the New Year’s holiday from Sunday, December 31, 2017 through Monday, January 1, 2018.”

In her ruling, Berman noted the legal team’s tardiness in filing their motion and wrote that “there will be no additions or changes” to the schedule laid out in previous orders.

Jackson previously denied Gates’ requests to leave his home to drive his children to school.