NEWS
03/02/2018 06:52 pm ET Updated 58 minutes ago

Rap Star Rick Ross Put On Life Support: Report

Ross is being treated in a cardiac unit at a Florida hospital.
By David Moye

Rapper Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that is taking over the function of his heart and lungs, TMZ is reporting.

Ross was hospitalized early Thursday morning after he was found unresponsive in his Florida home by police and emergency teams, according to Billboard.

An ambulance took the 42-year-old Florida native to a hospital, where he was treated for respiratory issues.

Officials told the Blast they considered the call serious because Ross has a history of seizures, and a 911 caller said that Ross was just “nodding his head.”

TMZ is reporting that Ross is being treated in the hospital’s cardiac unit.

Doctors are reportedly treating him with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a form of life support in which blood is oxygenated outside of the body before it’s pumped back into it. 

Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Rick Ross at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28. He's reportedly on a heart-and-lung machine at a Florida hospital.
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Florida Rap Rick Ross Hospitalized
Rap Star Rick Ross Put On Life Support: Report
CONVERSATIONS