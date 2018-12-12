The search for President Donald Trump’s next apprentice White House chief of staff continues after twice-failed GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum turned down the prospect live on CNN.

Speaking with “Outfront” host Erin Burnett on Tuesday night, the former Republican senator for Pennsylvania said it was “an honor even to be considered.”

Speculation mounted about Santorum possibly replacing John Kelly after he was seen talking with Trump at Saturday’s Army-Navy football game. It’s not clear whether Trump did in fact officially offer him the role.

“I think it’s a great job and I know that there are a lot of good people out there,” Santorum told Burnett, adding that “my family situation really doesn’t allow me to do that right now.”

Santorum, who in July criticized Trump for nominating Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, didn’t rule out taking the role in the future. “But at this point it just doesn’t fit for me and my family, and so I guess the answer right now would be no,” he said.