President Donald Trump’s falsehood-packed Tuesday night Oval Office address on border security may have drawn widespread criticism from opposition lawmakers, celebrities and the media.
But not from Rick Santorum, the twice-failed GOP presidential candidate who on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” actually described Trump’s televised fearmongering about immigration as “a win for the president, and on several fronts.”
Santorum praised Trump for showing “a softer side,” for making “a more compassionate argument” for his wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, and for toning down his rhetoric in a clip shared online by Media Matters:
“We need this, the presidential Donald Trump, the Donald Trump who actually thought through this speech, worked with people, worked with his Homeland Security people and put a presentation together,” added Santorum, who was immediately criticized on Twitter: