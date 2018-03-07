Ricky Martin Is 'Flattered' By Gus Kenworthy's Social Media Flirting

Ricky Martin says he’ll “definitely connect” with Gus Kenworthy, after a post-Oscars meetup between the two led to a seriously flirtatious Instagram post.

On Monday, Kenworthy recalled a conversation he and his boyfriend, Matthew Wilkas, had with Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, at the Academy Awards Sunday night.

The Olympic freeskier posted a photo of himself and Wilkas at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party. His caption was written as a parody of a Craigslist “Missed Connections” entry.

He called Martin and Yosef “gorgeous” and said that he and Wilkas “searched for you both for the rest of the night but never found you again.”

“In town for a week,” he wrote. “Let’s connect.”

Appearing on CBS’ “The Talk” Tuesday, Martin said he and Yosef were “flattered” by Kenworthy’s compliments.

“That is so cute ― and clever,” the Latin pop superstar said, as seen in the video above. “I mean, he’s a national hero. Give me a break!”

Martin said the four would “definitely connect,” and, addressing Kenworthy directly, slyly added, “I love you, brother.”

Not one to miss a beat, Kenworthy tweeted:

*clears schedule for the rest of the week* https://t.co/E1bOeAPLYq — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) March 6, 2018

Though it’s unclear exactly what Kenworthy’s intentions are, Martin made headlines in February after he implied that he was using his role on “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” to “normalize another kind of reality for open relationships.”