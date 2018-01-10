Ricky Martin Says He And Jwan Yosef Have Gotten Married

Ricky Martin and fiancé Jwan Yosef have tied the knot.

Speaking to E! News at the Tuesday premiere of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” in Los Angeles, the actor-singer said he’s officially “a husband,” but remained mum on specifics of the nuptials.

“We exchanged vows,” the 46-year-old said, “and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

Married life, he added, “feels amazing.”

“I can’t introduce him as my fiancé,” he said. “He’s my husband. He’s my man.”

It was a surprising admission for Martin, who told Andy Cohen last year that he and Yosef wanted their wedding to be a “big” affair that lasted three days.

A larger celebration, Martin said Wednesday, was still in the works. “We’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months,” he explained. “I’ll let you know.”

The Grammy winner was introduced to Yosef, who is an artist, through Instagram. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2016 amfAR Inspiration Gala in São Paulo, Brazil, and got engaged in November of that year.