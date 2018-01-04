First Grader Answers Teacher's Lighthearted Riddle In Super Philosophical Way

Things got surprisingly philosophical when a teacher in California posed a riddle for his first-grade students.

Bret Turner said an “awed, somber, reflective hush fell over his class” at Head-Royce School in Oakland after one child responded to his “Puzzle of the Week,” below, with the answer “death.”

The first guess from one of my 1st graders was “death” and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn’t want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment pic.twitter.com/7sYFxHNcZk — Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 2, 2018

“I didn’t want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment,” Turner wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. His post since has gone viral.

In a later tweet, Turner, the father of two, said the unidentified youngster’s classmates “continued along a similarly existential vein” by suggesting “all stuff,” “the end” and “nothingthing” as follow-up guesses.

Before I finally revealed the "correct" answer to the riddle, to a largely unimpressed audience, I fielded other guesses that continued along a similarly existential vein. There was "NOT everything," "all stuff," "the end," and maybe my favorite, "nothingthing." — Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 3, 2018

Turner didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s request for details.

His posts did, however, prompt a flurry of debate on Twitter:

