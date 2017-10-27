Riesman's Crowd

Findting a mentor is helpful; connecting with a great on e is often dumb luck. Then you have to pay attention.

Here’s an occasion when I received thoughtful, well-informed advice from a great mentor. The scene was a hotel in Brighton, a resort on the coast an hour or so south of London. I was having lunch with David Riesman and his wife, who were from my parents’ generation. He had studied law, clerked for Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, written The Lonely Crowd in 1950, was the first social scientists given the TIME cover, and been appointed a professor at Harvard. I was on the way home from a year in the third world and had applied to his law school and to another.

“I’m not sure,” he said, “that law school is the very best path for you.” I lasted on that path for a year before realizing that he was right.

After college I had been a teaching assistant in his undergraduate course, on “American character and social structure.” I was invited to write an article for the Committees of Correspondence newsletter, which Riesman had helped to start and which was named after a revolutionary group that had rallied opposition British colonial rule and had helped bring the 13 colonies together. Riesman had also sent me to conferences in his stead.

The course was itself an initiation into the world of teaching and started me on that path. In graduate school at Stanford I was naturally attracted to Nevitt Sanford, another pioneer in studies of American higher education. Sanford edited and contributed to The American College (1962); with Christopher Jencks, Riesman wrote The Academic Revolution (1968). I was honored to draft Faculty Development in a Time of Retrenchment, on behalf of a committee of which I was the very junior member.

What was special about Riesman’s course? To achieve intellectual diversity, he recruited staff from outside his own academic department, from other departments and from other schools in the Boston area. He invited such guest lecturers as the economist Ken Boulding, the psychiatrists Erik Erikson, Erich Fromm, and Robert Lifton. People of this stature would not only lecture but also join the staff for weekly dinners. Lifton, for example, talked about his research in Asia, in particular about “brainwashing” or as he called it, thought reform.

The format of these weekly gatherings at Riesman’s home was general talk about teaching experiences, dinner, then a discussion of the course reading for the next week. I was assigned to lead, under the eyes of its author, he discussion of The Lonely Crowd, an experience something like being pushed into the deep end of a pool and having to learn to swim.

It was one of my college room-mates, Rupert Wilkinson, who spent a whole career extending the work of Riesman and brining it to another country, to Rupert’s native England. For example, he wrote American Toiugh (1984) and The Pursuit of American Character (1988), and edited American Social Character (1992).

In his portrait of society, Riesman drew more heavily on critiques from psychology than from mainline sociology. The first word in his course title was “character,” not “social structure.” In this, he was similar to Sanford, who with colleagues from the Frankfurt school in Germany had produced, in the same year as Riesman’s The Lonely Crowd, the classic Authoritarian Personality (1950)