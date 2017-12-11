Celebrities Urge Alabamians To Stay On #RightSideOfHistory As Election Looms

With Tuesday’s nail-biter of a special Senate election approaching in Alabama, celebrities and others have been taking to social media to urge the state’s voters to stay on the #RightSideOfHistory.
“Dear Alabama, don’t vote for a pedophile. It’s that simple,” tweeted activist and Twitter personality Michael Skolnik, referring to Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, a 70-year-old former state judge who pushes his extreme social views. Moore has been accused by one woman of sexual assault when she was a teenager and he was in his 30s, and numerous other women have said he pursued and sexually harassed them when they were teens.
Actors, including Alyssa Milano, Mark Ruffalo, George Takei and Debra Messing, tweeted their support for Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, a former U.S. attorney. Writers Melissa Walker and Michael Marshall Smith, “La La Land” producer Jordan Horotwitz, and singer Mikel Jollett also were among those who advocated for Jones online.
The hashtag #RightSideOfHistory was trending on Twitter late Sunday. Scroll down to see a sampling of the night’s tweets:
PBS said on Saturday that the election was too close to call.
If Jones wins, he will be Alabama’s first Democratic senator in over 20 years.