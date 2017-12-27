Rihanna Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Cousin Killed Day After Christmas

Rihanna posted a touching photo series on her Instagram where she called for the end of gun violence.

The singer shared photos of her and her cousin, 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, who was recently shot and killed in her native Barbados during Boxing Day activities.

“RIP cousin... can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!,” the caption reads.

She added the hashtag ”#endgunviolence” at the end: