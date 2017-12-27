ENTERTAINMENT
Rihanna Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Cousin Killed Day After Christmas

The singer's post also called for an end to gun violence.

Rihanna posted a touching photo series on her Instagram where she called for the end of gun violence.

The singer shared photos of her and her cousin, 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, who was recently shot and killed in her native Barbados during Boxing Day activities.

“RIP cousin... can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!,” the caption reads.

She added the hashtag ”#endgunviolence” at the end:

Alleyne was “walking through a track in the area of his house when he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene,” the Royal Barbados Police Force said in a statement given to the Nation News.

In addition to the photo tribute, the 29-year-old “Lemon” singer shared a video her cousin took of himself and friends: 

Rihanna and her cousin were apparently very close and, according to The BBC, the two spent Christmas together. He even shared a post in February wishing his cousin a happy birthday.

“Every day we are happy to have you in our lives,” he wrote. “Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true.”

