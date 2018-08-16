ENTERTAINMENT
Rihanna And Donald Glover Were Spotted Together In Cuba And Fans Are Flipping Out

The pair are reportedly working on a project called "Guava Island" with "This Is America" director Hiro Murai.
By Jenna Amatulli

Photos of Rihanna and Donald Glover have been circulating the Web this week as the pair appear to be working on a secret project together in Cuba.

On Wednesday, the “Ocean’s 8” star and “This Is America” rapper were seen goofing off together in a snapshot on Twitter.

Neither party has talked about what they’re doing in Cuba on their various social media accounts, but Cuban outlet Vistar has provided its own take on things.

According to Vistar, the pair are apparently shooting a film called “Guava Island.” Further details about the reported project are scant — it’s not whether it’s a music video, an album or a movie.

Vistar also reports that whatever it is Rih and Glover are shooting is being directed by Hiro Murai and taking place in several locations within Havana, which perhaps provides the best clue. Murai directed Glover’s video for “This Is America” as well as several episodes of Glover’s TV show “Atlanta.”

Needless to say, fans are freaking the hell out. 

Representatives for Rihanna and Glover did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, so we still have a lot of unanswered questions.

One thing is for sure — we can’t wait to see whatever this is.

