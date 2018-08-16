Photos of Rihanna and Donald Glover have been circulating the Web this week as the pair appear to be working on a secret project together in Cuba.

On Wednesday, the “Ocean’s 8” star and “This Is America” rapper were seen goofing off together in a snapshot on Twitter.

Neither party has talked about what they’re doing in Cuba on their various social media accounts, but Cuban outlet Vistar has provided its own take on things.

Rihanna was spotted in Cuba (Havana) yesterday, reportedly filming scenes for an upcoming movie called "Guava Island", according to Cuban magazine Vistar. pic.twitter.com/f0d00HGPhD — Fenty Stats (@FentyStats) August 11, 2018

According to Vistar, the pair are apparently shooting a film called “Guava Island.” Further details about the reported project are scant — it’s not whether it’s a music video, an album or a movie.

Vistar also reports that whatever it is Rih and Glover are shooting is being directed by Hiro Murai and taking place in several locations within Havana, which perhaps provides the best clue. Murai directed Glover’s video for “This Is America” as well as several episodes of Glover’s TV show “Atlanta.”

Needless to say, fans are freaking the hell out.

What she’s filming a movie? ‘Guava Island’???? With Donald Glover? How come we haven’t heard about this? — Rayne ⚜️ (@likedynamite) August 11, 2018

#BreakingNews: Rihannna is in Cuba filming for a movie "Guava Island" pic.twitter.com/A42DU02uxC — Rih🍒 (@rihannaNepal) August 11, 2018

Theory: so we all know @donaldglover is performing at the diamond ball. What if Rihanna debuts her lead single at the DB and it’s featuring childish gambino. This would mean that this is the set for the music video — Matthew Carrillo (@mattcarrillooo) August 15, 2018

This better be a drama by the look at #DonaldGlover face he makes it look like it is can't wait for #GuavaIsland 🙌 https://t.co/d2tRRCKTqv — Ogie Decastro (@oglal5) August 16, 2018

I’m just saying “Guava Island” sounds more like the title of an episode than a single or album title. Don’t y’all think the same? — Condè Nasty. (@deemxreckless) August 15, 2018

Me seeing these guava island pics pic.twitter.com/Cb4PzRnZcE — Matt 🐉🐲 (@UNAPIRIGUETE) August 15, 2018

Representatives for Rihanna and Glover did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, so we still have a lot of unanswered questions.