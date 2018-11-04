Rihanna Endorses Andrew Gillum In Florida Governor Race: 'Make History This Election'

Rihanna on Sunday threw her support behind Andrew Gillum, Florida’s Democratic nominee for governor, ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.
The R&B icon called on voters to “make history” by electing Tallahassee’s mayor to the state’s governorship. If elected, Gillum would be the Sunshine State’s first black governor.
“FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election,” Rihanna wrote in posts shared to her Twitter and Instagram pages.
She continued: “If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support.”
Rihanna also urged Florida voters to cast ballots in favor of Amendment 4, which would restore voting rights to an estimated 1.4 million convicted felons in Florida who have completed their sentences, with the exception of people convicted of murder or sex offenses.
“VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society,” she wrote. “VOTE on November 6th!”
Gillum reposted the “Diamonds” singer’s endorsement on his own Instagram account. “Much love & appreciation,” the gubernatorial candidate wrote. Ariana Grande shared Rihanna’s post on her Instagram story, as well.
Rihanna isn’t the only high-profile endorsement Gillum has won. Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail for him last week.