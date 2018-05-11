Fans have long been awaiting Rihanna’s new lingerie line, Savage x Fenty. Some were waiting still, even after the collection went on sale online early Friday.

The lingerie drop caused quite a stir on social media, as buyers snatched up bras, maribou robes and panties.

But when the release time of 12:01 a.m. arrived for the Savage x Fenty website to open to the world, many buyers were met with a large black screen that read, “We’re holding your spot,” accompanied by a wait time.

An early attempt showed a wait time of 32 minutes, but five minutes later the screen showed a wait of less than a minute. After browsing the slow and glitchy site for about 15 minutes, I successfully ordered two items. I tried to preorder several other items, but received no indication the purchase was completed.

Many other fans were not as lucky. So, you can imagine how savage people on Twitter got when their lingerie shopping turned hairy:

Rih knew that everyone and their momma was gonna be on this site at 12:01 on the dot. So they made us wait in line #SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/lwMDGGuOvp — Nappy hair, don't care (@BrainsNGrenades) May 11, 2018

Went to the Savage Fenty website and got: "Your estimated wait time is 1 hour". pic.twitter.com/bYouMaHrJc — lauren warren (@iamlaurenp) May 11, 2018

BITCH A WAIT TIME FOR A WEBSITE?? pic.twitter.com/IW64vEwZs4 — jane (@tracyjannne) May 11, 2018

I just went from an estimated hour wait time to 13 mins wait time for Savage x Fenty pic.twitter.com/AVPcwKfx8Q — Moni (@ultramonica) May 11, 2018

I WAS TRYING TO CHECK OUT MY #SavageXFenty CART AND IT REFRESHED AND PUT ME AT A 30 MINUTE WAIT THIS IS HELL — lil beefcake (@beeftopia) May 11, 2018

Savage X Fenty literally has a WAIT TIME OF MORE THAN AN HOUR BC TOO MANY PPL ARE ON

wwoowowowowowowowwww pic.twitter.com/ej04Z3MzMd — London Hazuka (@London_Hazuka) May 11, 2018

WHY IS MY WAIT TIME TO GET INTO SAVAGE X FENTy GETTINF LONGER — kya🦑 (@kyalunaaa) May 11, 2018

Later on Friday, the site appeared to be running more smoothly, but still had many glitches. It routinely froze on the home screen’s currency popup, for example. And if you refreshed too many times, a black screen saying “please wait” would pop up.