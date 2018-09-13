Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Lingerie Show Was A Celebration Of Diversity

The singer’s Savage X Fenty lingerie show delivered its promised “immersive experience” with a garden full of models that included Gigi and Bella Hadid, Duckie Thot and Joan Smalls, as well as at least two pregnant models ― including Slick Woods wearing pasties.

The show was an inclusive celebration of all shapes, sizes and ethnicities ― a model of what other fashion week shows should strive to look like.

Rihanna ended the show by walking out in a skintight Dolce & Gabbana number with a visible bra, in a nod to her now-available fall/winter 2018 collection. Apparel ranges from sizes 0-2 to sizes 20-22, while bras range from 32A to 44DD.

Watch the nearly 18-minute experience on YouTube and take a look at some of the looks from Wednesday night below.

