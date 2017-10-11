Here's How Rihanna Dresses For A Casual Tuesday

No one dresses for a special occasion like Rihanna. No one dresses for Casual Tuesday like Rihanna, either.
The singer shared two photos of herself on Instagram Tuesday, taken in what appears to be a hallway undergoing renovations.
She’s wearing a massive blue tulle Molly Goddard gown, sunglasses and sneakers. “Casual,” she captioned the post.
Yeah. Super casual. But then, it’s just as casual as wearing fluffy thigh-high boots around the house...
A barbie-pink tracksuit with heeled booties...
...And a glittery full-bodysuit to Coachella:
In a second photo of the over-the-top look, Rih simply provided the caption “Tuesdays.”
Same, obviously.
