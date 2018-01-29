Rihanna had a wild, wild night at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

She won the red carpet (without even walking it), took home a Grammy for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, left us in awe after her performance of “Wild Thoughts” and then shared a sweet moment with Pink and her daughter.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar -- winners of Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Loyalty" -- on Jan. 28, 2018.

Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images Rihanna, Pink and Pink's daughter, Willow, at the Grammys.

After the awards show, Rihanna headed out to New York City hotspot 1 OAK with her reported billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. Jameel is a Saudi heir whose family owns the rights to sell Toyota in Saudi Arabia and certain Middle Eastern countries, according to People.

Rih wore a gorgeous, flowy gold number for the night, which she paired with a gold choker, gold hoops and purple eyeshadow. Jameel opted for a grey sweatshirt and a black jacket.

Getty/Pap Nation/Splash News Rihanna left the nightclub after Hassan Jameel exited.

The notoriously private couple made sure to exit the nightclub separately, but they looked very much together during a recent weekend trip to Paris.

Rihanna Heads To Paris With Boyfriend Hassan Jameel After Mourning The Loss Of Her Cousin https://t.co/uo60jjvXyd pic.twitter.com/VIaLrsNsgo — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) January 16, 2018

Jameel and Rihanna were first seen together in June 2017 and have traveled the globe together ever since. They were spotted in Boston over Halloween, where Rihanna reportedly dressed as Kylo Ren from “Star Wars” and Jameel was dressed up as penguin.